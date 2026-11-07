Tinubu Thanks Rivers Voters at Port Harcourt Rally as Fubara Praises His Crisis Intervention

President Bola Tinubu thanked Rivers State voters for their 2023 support and urged youths to collect PVCs for 2027, while Governor Siminalayi Fubara praised Tinubu's fatherly role in resolving the state's political crisis and commended Nyesom Wike's infrastructure work.

President Bola Tinubu has thanked the people of Rivers State for the massive support they gave him in the 2023 presidential election and appealed for a renewed mandate in 2027.

Tinubu Thanks Rivers State Voters

He spoke at the All Progressives Congress presidential campaign rally held at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt. The President said he returned to Rivers primarily to appreciate the electorate for the support that contributed significantly to the mandate on which he has governed since May 2023. Tinubu also praised Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara for his maturity and respect for constituted authority during the resolution of the state's prolonged political crisis.

Also read ‘You Won’t Regret What You Have Done’ — Tinubu Tells Fubara

Addressing Fubara directly, the President said the governor respected the intervention of political elders and maintained peace, calling him a committed democrat who will not regret his actions as long as they are alive. Tinubu thanked Rivers residents for maintaining peace throughout the political disagreement, which he described as a misunderstanding within a political family.

Fubara, in his remarks, commended Tinubu for his role in resolving the state's political crisis, saying the President intervened as a father and a true statesman amidst intense political uncertainty. The governor said Tinubu did not look away but reached out with a fatherly hand, called for peace and harmony, and made personal sacrifices so the administration could remain standing and continue delivering the dividends of democracy.

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President Praises Fubara and Wike

He promised to ensure Tinubu does not secure fewer than 3 million votes in Rivers State during the presidential election. Tinubu declared emergency rule in Rivers State in March 2025 following a prolonged political crisis, suspending Fubara and members of the State House of Assembly. The President later intervened in the political rift between Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, until both politicians agreed to work together for Tinubu's re-election in 2027.

Fubara affirmed his support for the rainbow coalition, a cross-party alliance led by Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory. The President also praised Wike, describing him as an exceptionally hardworking development partner whose commitment to infrastructure and national development has strengthened his administration. Tinubu said Wike is doing a wonderful job, is committed and very hardworking, and is a man with a mission who combines that with ambition.

He urged Rivers people to thank Wike for his contribution to the infrastructure development of the country. Directing his message at young Nigerians, Tinubu declared that the 2027 presidential election is fundamentally about their future rather than his personal political ambition. He urged them to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards and exercise their democratic rights to determine the country's leadership and economic direction.

Tinubu Defends Economic Reforms

He said their education, welfare, and acquisition of productive skills remain central to his administration's development agenda, assuring them that the golden age has started and prosperity is here. Defending his administration's economic reforms, the President recalled the difficult fiscal circumstances he inherited, noting that 27 out of the 36 states were unable to pay salaries when he assumed office.

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He said the situation had severe consequences for families, markets, and the wider economy because government employees supported numerous dependants whose livelihoods were tied to regular salary payments. According to him, reforms undertaken since 2023 have helped reverse the deterioration and put the country on a path towards greater financial stability and economic prosperity.

Fubara said his visit demonstrates the President's commitment to Rivers State and the Niger Delta region, describing it as an affirmation of the bond between the state and the federal government. He said a good gesture calls for reciprocity, promising that as Tinubu has stood for Rivers, the state will stand for him. The governor also reaffirmed his support for the rainbow coalition despite being a member of the APC.

Massive Crowd Turns Out For Rally

The rally drew a massive turnout, which Tinubu said delighted him. He thanked Rivers people on behalf of the APC, saying their response to the party's call has been great. He noted that they came out to support him and gave him the mandate he uses to govern today, describing them as positive contributors to the party's success.