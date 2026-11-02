Osifo Rejects Ajaero's N70,000 Transport Allowance Deal, Says TUC Must Be Involved

TUC President Festus Osifo has disagreed with NLC President Joe Ajaero over the N70,000 transport allowance, insisting the NLC cannot negotiate on behalf of the TUC without consultation.

The President of the Trade Union Congress ( TUC), Festus Osifo, has rejected the N70, 000 transport allowance agreement negotiated by the Nigerian Labour Congress ( NLC), stating that the TUC must be involved in negotiations affecting Nigerian workers.

Osifo made this known on Monday during an interview on Channels Television's The Morning Brief. Osifo's remarks come amid a disagreement between the two labour centres over the N70,000 transport allowance recently approved for workers by President Bola Tinubu. The TUC president insisted that the NLC cannot negotiate on behalf of the TUC without its participation or consultation.

Also read N70,000 Transport Allowance: NLC Can Negotiate Alone – Ajaero Counters Usifo

He challenged the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, to produce the International Labour Organisation (ILO) regulation that authorises either labour union to negotiate on behalf of the other. Osifo said, Listening to Ajaero again today, I really pity the Labour movement and the quality of leaders that have been inflated on the NLC.

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Osifo Demands ILO Regulation Proof

As I listened to Ajaero today, I was wondering if it is the same NLC that produced the likes of Adams Oshiomole, Hassan Sumonu, Ayuba Wabba and so on. There is nowhere in ILO regulations that says a trade centre cannot negotiate for its members. It is not there! It is just that if you are going to the ILO, it is tripartite- the labour, government and the employers.

And in describing that, it means that the list of the TUC members is joined together with that of the NLC and submitted to the Ministry of Labour, who forwards it to the ILO. In that case, the two bodies must come together. We are not contesting the fact that NLC has more affiliates. But what we are saying is that you have about 60 affiliates while we have about 40.

You cannot! You cannot negotiate for a body that is represented, for a body that has a trade union. You cannot negotiate for them on their behalf! It is not there anywhere!

He should show me in the ILO Regulations where it says one party is going to negotiate without the other one being there or consulted. He should show me! He should show Nigerians! ILO doctrine is that when you have more affiliates, and you are going for one of their events, it is not correct that the most represented will go and negotiate on behalf of the other one when the unions have their own umbrella.

JNC Constitution Misunderstood

Let Ajaero send a document to you that proves that! It cannot be found anywhere! He talked about the JNC (Joint Public Sector Negotiating Council). I don't truly think Ajaero has read the JNC constitution.

I don't truly think he knows what the JNC means. Yes, you have a Masters in 1990. You cannot use a solution of yesterday to attack today's problem. And that is why in industrial relations, you need to keep updating, retooling and relearning.

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First, the JNC means that when there are issues in the public sector, the JNC looks at it. Osifo also disputed that the meeting where the N70,000 transport allowance was agreed upon represented a general agreement by members of the Joint Public Sector Negotiating Council. But that meeting that took place was not the Council meeting. The Minister is not a member of the Council.

JNC Meeting Not Valid

Ajaero is not a member of the Council. The Council even has a quorum and the number of persons that must be seated to form a quorum. But at the end of the day, that meeting was not a JNC meeting. The members of JNC were not there!

Again, if you see the release that was sent out by those three bodies, you will discover that after the last minimum wage, we got about 33 per cent increment, and how does that work? Because from N30,000, we got N70,000. What you are supposed to do is that JNC will have to sit down and apply consequential adjustments. You know what Ajaero used JNC to do?

N40,000 Adjustment Criticised

Ajaero sent JNC a questionnaire and asked them to apply N40,000 each to Nigerian workers. So they took N40,000, which is the difference between N30,000 and N70,000, and applied it across board. That is why the federal workers today are earning abysmally poor. But I attacked him!

I went to his office and told him that Ajaero, this is wrong! What you used JNC to do is fundamentally wrong!