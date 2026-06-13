Yoruba Traditional Rulers Consider Deploying Ancestral Deities to Combat Terrorism

Traditional rulers in Yorubaland are considering invoking ancestral deities and deploying other indigenous spiritual mechanisms to combat terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other violent crimes. The move was prompted by a call from the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, urging traditional rulers across Yorubaland to deploy ancestral means to tackle rising insecurity in the region.

Traditional rulers in Yorubaland are considering invoking ancestral deities and deploying other indigenous spiritual mechanisms to combat terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other violent crimes. The development comes amid persistent insecurity across the South-West , where communities continue to grapple with rising cases of abductions and violent attacks.

The move was prompted by a call from the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, urging traditional rulers across Yorubaland to deploy ancestral means to tackle rising insecurity in the region. The Ooni made the call while speaking at the grand finale of the 2026 Ifa Festival.

The South-West region has in recent times witnessed a surge in abductions and other violent crimes, with over 40 teachers and pupils of three schools in Yawota and Esinle communities in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State still being held hostage. Speaking with Saturday PUNCH, the Olowu of Owu-Kuta in Osun State, Oba Adekunle Oyelude, said traditional rulers were seriously considering the deployment of their ancient inherited deities to serve the purpose in the fight against terrorists.

He expressed confidence in traditional means of tackling insecurity, saying many traditional rulers in Yorubaland believe in the potency of ancient powers and deities to protect their communities. The Olowu of Owu-Kuta also revealed that the implementation had already begun in certain areas, though some communities were proceeding with caution due to potential implications on local trade.

Similarly, the Ondo State Chairman of the Council of Obas and the Olowo of Owo Kingdom, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye, said his kingdom was considering adopting traditional measures to protect its people against banditry and other security threats. He maintained that Yoruba traditional institutions had, from time immemorial, served as custodians of both the physical and spiritual well-being of their communities. Oba Ogunoye also reiterated that the creation of state police would go a long way in combating insecurity.

The Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, also disclosed that the adoption of traditional mechanisms was already being considered in his kingdom to combat the invasion of terrorists. He said that they were having meetings to consider most of these suggestions on the need to use their traditional weapons in defending their people.

Also speaking, the Onimeko of Imekoland in Ogun State, Oba Benjamen Olanite, said there was growing pressure on traditional rulers from their subjects to deploy indigenous spiritual mechanisms to tackle the worsening security situation in Yorubaland. He added that there was nothing unusual about deploying time-tested indigenous mechanisms to safeguard lives and property





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Yoruba Traditional Rulers Ancestral Deities Terrorism Banditry Kidnapping Insecurity South-West Ooni Of Ife

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