Yoruba Traditional Rallies Behind Ooni's Call to Deploy Ancestral Powers Against Kidnappers

Yoruba traditional rulers and cultural leaders have thrown their support behind the Ooni of Ife's proposal to use ancestral powers to combat banditry and kidnapping, following the abduction of dozens in Oyo State. The Ooni urged traditional institutions to actively protect communities, sparking debate over the role of indigenous methods in modern security. Various monarchs and groups emphasized the effectiveness and historical use of traditional practices, while others stressed the need for collaboration with law enforcement and constitutional compliance.

Traditional rulers and cultural leaders across the South-West region of Nigeria have expressed strong support for the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, after his recent call to mobilize Yoruba ancestral powers to address the escalating crises of banditry and kidnapping.

This renewed focus on indigenous security methods follows the abduction of dozens of pupils, students, and teachers from schools in the Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, with victims still in captivity for weeks, highlighting the dire security situation. The Ooni, speaking at the grand finale of the 2026 Ifa festival, condemned the kidnappings as unacceptable and urged traditional rulers to take a more active role in community protection.

He emphasized the need to unite traditional powers, spiritual heritage, and communal values to expel criminal elements from Yorubaland and Nigeria. While some Nigerians doubted the efficacy of traditional methods against armed gangs, several Yoruba monarchs, traditionalists, and community leaders insisted that indigenous security systems are effective and should complement conventional policing.

The Olojudo of Ido and former Chairman of the Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers, Oba Ayorinde Ilori-Faboro, stated that traditional spiritual practices have historically defended Yoruba communities and are potent when used correctly, though some aspects cannot be discussed publicly. A respected traditionalist, Ogundeji Elebuibon, echoed this, suggesting forests could be secured without firing a shot if traditional institutions were properly involved, and called for a regional security summit including traditional rulers, hunters, and custodians of indigenous practices.

The Deji of Akureland, Oba Aladelusi Aladetoyinbo, affirmed the Ooni's position as sacrosanct and indicated that traditional authorities are exploring ways to strengthen local security structures, but stressed that any efforts would be within the law and alongside vigilante groups. The Ekiti Council of Elders, through its General Secretary Elder Niyi Ajibulu, noted that the security crisis had forced communities to consider alternatives, as the government appears overwhelmed; they argued that traditional hunters and custodians of indigenous knowledge could complement security agencies.

The Oodua Security Network also declared readiness to support the initiative, with its commander Olayemi Victor Egbeola stating that Yoruba communities possess traditional capacities to confront criminals, pending government approval. President of the International Council for Ifa Religion, Chief Fayemi Fatunde Fakayode, clarified that ancestral powers should not replace law enforcement but work alongside effective governance and security agencies. Similarly, the Convener of the Yoruba Commitment Forum, Otunba Tayo Onayemi, urged caution as security matters fall outside Nigeria's constitutional framework.

Community leader Niyi Rotimi linked the conversation to concerns about the gradual loss of Yoruba cultural identity, noting that indigenous beliefs historically played major roles in governance, warfare, and community protection





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Yoruba Ooni Of Ife Ancestral Powers Kidnapping Banditry Traditional Rulers Security Nigeria Ifa South-West Indigenous Methods

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