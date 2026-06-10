Yoruba One Voice Calls for Unity Among Traditional Rulers to Combat Rising Insecurity in South‑West Nigeria

Yoruba One Voice Worldwide urges traditional rulers to unite and support decentralised policing after a wave of kidnappings and bandit attacks, including the ongoing hostage situation of over forty teachers and pupils in Oyo State, highlighting the need for legislative reforms and community‑based security initiatives.

Yoruba One Voice Worldwide has appealed to traditional rulers across Yorubaland to set aside their differences and unite in a concerted effort to confront the escalating wave of insecurity that has plagued the South‑West region of Nigeria.

The appeal was issued in a formal communiqué following a virtual international conference organized by the group, which is chaired by Iba Gani Adams, the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland. The two‑day online gathering brought together a broad spectrum of Yoruba organisations, community leaders, professionals, intellectuals and cultural advocates from both Nigeria and the diaspora, creating a platform for frank discussion of the security crisis that has deepened in recent months.

During the conference, participants highlighted a disturbing rise in kidnappings, banditry, violent crime and terror attacks that have shattered the perception of the South‑West as a relatively safe zone. The most recent incident that shocked the nation involved the abduction of more than forty teachers and pupils from three schools in the Yawota and Ahoro‑Esinle communities of Oriire Local Government Area in Oyo State, who remain in captivity.

Speakers argued that this tragedy, together with a series of similar attacks across the region, signals a systemic failure of the current centralised policing model to respond promptly and effectively to local threats. They urged the adoption of decentralised policing structures, including the creation of State Police and Local Government Police, which they claim would enable rapid, community‑based response, better intelligence gathering and a stronger alignment with the lived realities of rural and urban settlements.

The communiqué, signed by Secretary‑General Adedokun Ademiluyi, Organising Secretary Victoria Harley and Publicity Secretary Samuel Olamuyiwa, called for immediate and coordinated action from all levels of government, security agencies, traditional institutions and civil society. It urged the federal government, the governors of the South‑West states and the President to accelerate legislative reforms that would embed decentralised policing within the constitution, thereby granting states and local authorities the legal authority to establish their own police forces.

The document also stressed the importance of empowering community‑based security groups, which possess unparalleled local knowledge and networks, to complement official security efforts. By fostering unity of purpose, strategic partnerships and sustained commitment, the group believes Yorubaland can reverse the tide of violence, secure the release of the abducted schoolchildren, and restore a climate of peace, progress and prosperity across the region





MobilePunch / 🏆 8. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Yoruba Unity Decentralised Policing Kidnapping Crisis Traditional Rulers Security Reform

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Atiku Abubakar Hails Rescue of 360 Abductees in Borno, Calls for Broader Security ReformAtiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress, welcomed the rescue of 360 people abducted by terrorists in Ngoshe, Borno State, commending the military and urging intensified efforts to free other captives. He also advocated for a comprehensive overhaul of Nigeria's security framework, emphasizing intelligence, technology, and preemptive strategies to combat the persistent threats of terrorism and banditry.

Read more »

UN Women Representative Calls for 50-50 Gender Parity in Nigerian GovernanceBeatrice Eyong, UN Women Country Representative for Nigeria and ECOWAS, advocates for equal gender representation in governance, stating that women should occupy half of parliamentary seats. During an interview with the Women Development Monitoring Initiative, she emphasized that women constitute nearly 50 percent of Nigeria's population and are entitled to equal representation. Eyong argued that equitable participation must include women with disabilities, widows, and those from various social backgrounds, warning that exclusion could lead to instability. She linked the erosion of public trust in democracy to the failure of democratic systems to provide tangible benefits to citizens, insisting that governance must be anchored in transparency, accountability, rule of law, and participation.

Read more »

Nigeria's President Tinubu Calls for Citizen Support in Fight Against TerrorismNigeria's President Tinubu has called on citizens to actively support security agencies in the fight against terrorism, banditry, and other violent crimes. He reiterated his administration's determination to defeat terrorists and commended security workers contributing to national security.

Read more »

Falz Releases Playful Yoruba-Inspired Single "Omoge" Marking a New Musical DirectionNigerian artist Falz has released the music video for his new single Omoge, a lighthearted track that samples Sir Shina Peters and celebrates Yoruba culture, signaling a shift from his usual socially conscious style.

Read more »