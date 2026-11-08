Ladoja Urges Yoruba Monarchs to Promote Unity and Preserve Cultural Heritage at Erinmo-Ijesa Festival

Oba Rasidi Ladoja calls on traditional rulers to prioritize unity and cultural preservation at the 2026 Agidanyin Founder's Day Festival in Erinmo-Ijesa, Osun State. The Elerinmo seeks UNESCO recognition for the festival and constitutional roles for traditional rulers.

Oba Rasidi Ladoja has charged traditional rulers across Yorubaland and Nigeria to prioritize unity, mutual love, and harmonious co-existence for peace and regional development. He delivered this charge at the 2026 Agidanyin Founder's Day Festival in Erinmo-Ijesa, Osun State, where he served as the Grand Royal Father of the Day and Special Guest of Honour.

Addressing royal fathers and dignitaries, the former governor of Oyo State and Chairman of the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs urged monarchs to remain steadfast as primary custodians of Yoruba heritage. He said traditional rulers must see themselves as true custodians of Yoruba culture and tradition. We must do all within our power to continuously promote and preserve our traditional and cultural values so as to prevent them from going extinct, Oba Ladoja stated.

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He lauded the Elerinmo of Erinmo-Ijesa, Oba Michael Odunayo Ajayi, Arowotawaya II, for his visionary leadership. Ladoja noted that the rapid transformation of the community under Oba Ajayi's reign is worthy of emulation by other traditional rulers. He urged them to replicate such achievements in their respective communities. Earlier, Oba Ajayi welcomed the royal guests and outlined the festival's historical significance.

Oba Ajayi Touts Erinmo-Ijesa Origins

He traced the origin of Erinmo-Ijesa to Ooni Obalufon Alayemore around 1110 AD, describing Agidanyin, the warrior son of Obalufon and first king of Erinmo, as an enduring icon of their ancestral history. Agidanyin remains a vital cultural asset with enormous potential for tourism, economic development, employment generation, and international cultural heritage, the Elerinmo said.

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My vision is to see an Erinmo where our cultural heritage is preserved, our youths are empowered, our children have access to quality education, our people enjoy economic opportunities, and our traditional values continue to command respect. Oba Ajayi appealed to the Federal Government and the Osun State Government to initiate measures to secure UNESCO cultural heritage recognition for the Agidanyin Festival.

He also reiterated the urgent need to assign constitutional roles to traditional rulers in Nigeria to strengthen grassroots governance. The event featured traditional homages, the annual Iwure led by Chief Yemi Elebuibon, the traditional meat feast, royal prayers, and the presentation of the Arowotawaya Recognition Awards. Cultural displays reflecting the richness of Erinmo's heritage were also part of the celebration.

Festival Draws Prominent Traditional Rulers

Other prominent traditional rulers and leaders present included the Olojudo of Ido-Oko, the Olufon of Ifon-Osun, and the Elerin of Erin-Osun, alongside captains of industry, community leaders, and sons and daughters of Erinmo-Ijesa. Hon. Nathaniel Agunbiade was also in attendance. Oba Ajayi expressed appreciation to Ladoja, the Owa Obokun, who served as the Grand Royal Host, and all other dignitaries who attended the celebration.

He emphasized that the festival should be recognized as a cultural asset with enormous potential for tourism, economic development, employment generation, and international recognition.