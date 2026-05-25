Yoruba Nation Agitator Launches Indigenous Security Outfit to Flush Out Criminals Including Terrorists and Bandits

Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly called Igboho, has officially launched indigenous security outfit known as ‘Iru Eku Security Network’ aimed to flush out criminals including terrorists and bandits terrorising the Yorubaland. The network has been registered and fully approved, and Igboho called on all Yoruba people to work together to protect their land and future.

Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo , officially launches indigenous security outfit Iru Eku Security Network aimed to flush out criminals including terrorists and bandits terrorising the Yorubaland .

In a viral video obtained by The PUNCH in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Monday, Igboho said the network has been registered and fully approved. Igboho called on all Yoruba people to work together so that they can flush criminals out of their forests and reserves. He added that this is not a religious war and anyone found operating suspiciously in their forests and reserves should be treated as a criminal.

The PUNCH reports that scores of teachers and students were abducted during coordinated attacks on Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota, Community Grammar School and L.A. Primary School, Esiele, in Oriire Local Government Area of the state, penultimate Friday around 9:30 a.m. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

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Yoruba Nation Sunday Adeyemo Igbeho Indigenous Security Outfit Iru Eku Security Network Criminals Including Terrorists And Bandits Yorubaland Coordinated Attacks Baptist Nursery And Primary School Community Grammar School L.A. Primary School Oriire Local Government Area Abduction Premium Domains Civil/Public Servants Entrepreneurs Accountants Doctors IT Experts Nigerian Living In Nigeria Or Diaspora Real-Time Updates Breaking News Exclusive Content Whatsapp The Punch Newspaper

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