Yobe State Security Council Warns Politicians Ahead of 2027 Elections, Calls for Public Reporting of Suspicious Persons

Yobe State Security Council, through the State Commissioner of Police, Usman Kanfani Jibrin, has given a stern warning to politicians to avoid thuggery and brigandage ahead of the 2027 general elections. The security council also urged citizens to report suspicious persons amid ongoing military operations against insurgents.

Yobe State Security Council gives stern warning to politicians about thuggery and brigandage ahead of 2027 elections, urges citizens to report suspicious persons amid military operations against insurgents According to the State Commissioner of Police, Usman Kanfani Jibrin, who issued the warning while briefing journalists in Damaturu, the state is one of the frontline states in the lead-up to the elections.

He said that security agencies will not tolerate any act that could encourage lawlessness. The Special Adviser to the Yobe State Governor on Security Matters, Brigadier General Dahiru Abdulsalam (retd), has appealed to residents to report suspicious persons to security agencies due to the ongoing military operations against insurgents. He added that displaced insurgents have infiltrated towns and villages, and the public should be on the lookout for strange faces and new arrivals





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