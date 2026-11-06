Yobe State Reduces Motorcycle Loan Repayment to 40 Percent for Civil Servants

Yobe State government cuts loan repayment requirement for civil servants from 60 to 40 percent. This adjustment aims to ease financial burdens and expand access to the motorcycle scheme for 2,000 workers.

The Yobe State Government has officially reduced the repayment requirement for its motorcycle loan scheme, lowering the percentage from 60 to 40 percent. This policy adjustment targets civil servants, aiming to significantly reduce their financial burden while making the vehicle acquisition program more accessible to a broader demographic of state employees. The move addresses long-standing concerns regarding the high upfront costs and monthly obligations that previously deterred many workers from participating.

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Muktar Musa Tarbutu, the Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress in Yobe State, confirmed the policy shift during an interview with LEADERSHIP Friday. He stated that the reduction was strategically designed to accommodate the immediate financial realities faced by government workers. The primary objective is to encourage wider participation in the scheme by making the monthly deduction structure less demanding on household budgets.

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Tarbutu highlighted that approximately 2,000 civil servants are expected to benefit from this expanded eligibility. Already, 1,724 workers have been captured in the first batch of the registration and screening process. The repayment mechanism remains consistent with previous plans, involving monthly deductions directly from the salaries of beneficiaries. This structure allows workers to spread their financial obligations over time, avoiding the stress of a single large payment.

Civil Servants Welcome Reduced Monthly Deductions

Umar M. Sulaiman, a civil servant based in Damaturu, publicly welcomed the decision, noting that the lower repayment rate would likely drive higher engagement. He expressed a strong desire to participate, emphasizing that owning a personal motorcycle would simplify his daily commute from home to the office. Additionally, he pointed out that personal transport would allow him to take his children to school without incurring daily costs for commercial vehicles.

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Another applicant, Usman Ahmad, echoed these sentiments by detailing the heavy toll current transportation costs take on his income. He estimated spending approximately N3,000 on daily travel between his residence and workplace. When calculated over a full month of working days, this expense represents a significant drain on his monthly salary. Ahmad believes that owning a motorcycle would eliminate this recurring cost and make his professional routine more manageable.

Opposing Views on Compulsory Financial Obligations

Despite the positive reception from many, Fatsuma A. Lawan, another civil servant, offered a critical perspective on the universal applicability of the scheme. She argued that the initiative might not appeal to every worker, particularly those with different financial priorities or those who do not require two-wheeled transport. Lawan suggested that the government should consider individual needs rather than placing uniform financial expectations on all employees.

Lawan, who is a woman, noted that she has other family and personal responsibilities that take precedence over acquiring a motorcycle. Her comments highlight a segment of the workforce that may feel pressured by the scheme, even with the reduced 40 percent requirement. This divergence in opinion underscores the need for the state to ensure the program remains flexible and responsive to diverse employee circumstances.

Impact on Daily Commuting and Future Implementation

The overarching goal of this scheme is to improve mobility for state workers and reduce their dependence on expensive commercial transportation options. By lowering the repayment threshold, the Yobe State Government aims to provide tangible relief to civil servants struggling with the rising cost of daily commuting. The initiative is expected to boost productivity by reducing time spent on public transport and lowering daily stress levels associated with travel costs.

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Workers have expressed hope that the implementation will be transparent and that those who have completed the application and screening processes will receive their motorcycles without unnecessary delays. The focus now shifts to the efficient distribution of vehicles to the eligible 2,000 beneficiaries. This structured rollout is designed to ensure that the financial relief reaches those who need it most, thereby stabilizing household economies across the state.