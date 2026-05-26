Yobe State Police Rescue Abandoned Newborn Baby Girl, Arrest Two Motorcycle Thieves

The Yobe State Police Command reported rescuing a newborn baby girl, estimated to be one day old, after she was found abandoned in Kallalawa Village. The infant was taken to the Special Baby Care Unit, General Hospital, Damaturu, where she was in stable condition. Investigations are underway to trace the mother and the circumstances surrounding the abandonment. Meanwhile, the police arrested two suspected motorcycle thieves in Gulani and Jakusko Local Government Areas of the state. One of the motorcycles was reported stolen, and the suspects confessed during interrogation. Mohammed Garba was arrested for allegedly snatching a red Boxer motorcycle worth ₦400,000. The incident occurred when the suspect posed as a passenger and took the motorcycle from the rider in Fika LGA.

The Yobe State Police Command reported rescuing a newborn baby girl , estimated to be one day old, after she was found abandoned in Kallalawa Village.

The infant was taken to the Special Baby Care Unit, General Hospital, Damaturu, where she was in stable condition. Investigations are underway to trace the mother and the circumstances surrounding the abandonment.

Meanwhile, the police arrested two suspected motorcycle thieves in Gulani and Jakusko Local Government Areas of the state. One of the motorcycles was reported stolen, and the suspects confessed during interrogation. Mohammed Garba was arrested for allegedly snatching a red Boxer motorcycle worth ₦400,000. The incident occurred when the suspect posed as a passenger and took the motorcycle from the rider in Fika LGA





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Yobe State Police Newborn Baby Girl Abandoned Rescue Motorcycle Thieves Arrest Confession Investigation Special Baby Care Unit General Hospital Damaturu Katsina Arraignment

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