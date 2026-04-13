Yobe State Government Confirms Air Strikes Targeted Boko Haram Stronghold in Borno, Clarifies Misinformation

The Yobe State Government clarifies that recent military air strikes targeted a Boko Haram stronghold in Borno State, not Yobe State. The incident, which occurred at the Jilli market, is under investigation following reports of civilian casualties. The government is working with the military to address the situation and provide aid to those affected.

The Yobe State Government has clarified that the recent military air strike s targeted a Boko Haram stronghold, the Jilli community, located in the Gubio Local Government Area of Borno State , not within Yobe State as initially suggested by some reports. Brigadier General Dahiru Abdulsalam (retd.), the Security Adviser to the Governor, issued a press statement to journalists to correct the misinformation circulating online regarding the location of the incident. The clarification aimed to distinguish between reports of attacks within Geidam Local Government Area of Yobe State and the actual site of the air strike s.

The statement confirmed that the Air Component of the Joint Task Force (Northeast) Operation HADIN KAI conducted the air strike mission on Jilli, emphasizing its classification as a Boko Haram stronghold within Borno State. The government's immediate response included addressing the confusion surrounding the affected victims and their evacuation to medical facilities for treatment.

Following the air strikes, a number of individuals, particularly those from Geidam LGA bordering Gubio LGA in Borno State, who had been present at the Jilli weekly market, were impacted. These individuals were evacuated to the Geidam Specialist Hospital, where they received immediate medical attention. The Chief Medical Director of Maiduguri Specialist Hospital, Dr. Shehu Mohammed, also confirmed the reception of 21 injured individuals who were victims of the air strikes, providing details on their stable condition and the requirement for blood transfusions prior to potential surgeries.

Reports indicated the market, situated in a border community, had a significant impact, with fears of numerous fatalities. According to a source, a military fighter jet had been tracking suspected Boko Haram insurgents in the area who reportedly gathered at the market to collect levies from residents before the air strikes. The situation highlights the complexity of counter-insurgency operations and the importance of precise targeting to avoid civilian casualties.

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State described the Jilli market as a notorious hub allegedly used by insurgents and their logistical suppliers, a characterization that underscores the strategic importance of the area to Boko Haram. Governor Zulum previously closed the Jilli and Gazabure markets five years ago. He has been closely involved in communications with both the Yobe State government and military leadership regarding the incident.

Amnesty International, however, released a report that condemns the incident, and alleged that the military action had claimed the lives of over 100 people and that the emergency section of Geidam General Hospital had received 35 people with severe injuries. In response to the allegations of civilian casualties, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) stated that it had initiated an investigation into the claims.

The NAF, in a statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, emphasized the seriousness with which it viewed reports of potential harm to civilians and expressed empathy towards those affected. The incident underscores the complexities of counter-insurgency operations and the critical need for accurate targeting and the protection of civilians in conflict zones.





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