Yobe State Farmers Praise Security Gains Amid Fertilizer Scarcity Challenges

Farmers in Yobe State commend improved security for enabling crop harvests but warn of high fertilizer costs and distribution failures affecting smallholder productivity.

Farmers across Yobe State are expressing renewed confidence in their livelihoods, citing a significant improvement in regional security that has allowed them to safely return to their farmlands. This enhanced stability has enabled agricultural communities to cultivate crops and harvest produce without the constant fear of insurgent attacks that previously disrupted farming activities. The relative peace has restored a sense of normalcy to rural households after years of displacement and loss, marking a critical shift in the security landscape of the region.

Security Improvements Enable Farming Revival

The Public Relations Officer of the Yobe State Police Command, ASP Yusuf Adamu Ali, confirmed that the state has recorded a marked improvement in farmer-herder relations, particularly during the current harvest season. He attributed this reduction in clashes to sustained sensitization campaigns and proactive security interventions led by the Commissioner of Police, CP Usman Kanfani Jibrin. These efforts have focused on educating both groups about the dangers of conflict and unlawful activities, aiming to sustain peace and stability across the state.

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ASP Yusuf Adamu Ali emphasized that the police command has intensified its efforts to curb the unauthorized movement of firearms and ensure that weapons are not carried without proper authorization. This rigorous approach has contributed to a safer environment, allowing farmers to work from morning until sunset without the disturbances that characterized previous years. The decline in violence represents a major milestone in the ongoing efforts to protect agricultural livelihoods in the region.

High Costs Block Access to Subsidized Inputs

Despite the positive security outlook, farmers in Yobe State face severe economic challenges, primarily due to the high cost and scarcity of fertilizer. Abu Ibrahim, a local farmer, highlighted that difficulties in accessing government-subsidized supplies have forced many smallholder farmers to depend on private traders who charge significantly higher prices. He noted that previous years involved the risk of being attacked or killed while working, as well as the loss of harvested crops to insurgents, making the current security improvements particularly vital for his peace of mind.

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Malam Ahmadu, who was observed weeding his bean farm, stated that the prevailing peace has given him the freedom to concentrate fully on his agricultural activities without fear. Similarly, Malam Ahmad reported successfully cultivating and harvesting beans and other crops without encountering security challenges, although he noted that his harvest would largely be used to feed his household due to limited production quantities. Both men expressed satisfaction with the safety measures but lamented the economic barriers to maximizing their output.

Allegations of Favoritism in Distribution

Salisu Suleiman, another farmer affected by the situation, noted that while farming and harvesting have become relatively easier compared to previous years, access to government-subsidized fertilizer remains a major hurdle. He alleged that access to these subsidized supplies is influenced by personal connections, forcing some farmers to abandon their attempts to benefit from government interventions. Consequently, many farmers prefer buying from the open market to avoid wasting time visiting distribution centers where they often encounter empty shelves or bureaucratic delays.

Nafisa Abubakar, a woman farmer in the state, also commended the improved security, noting that it has enabled farmers to access distant farmlands with greater confidence. She emphasized that the relative peace has provided much-needed relief to farming households, allowing them to engage in agricultural activities without the fear and disruptions experienced in previous years. Her testimony underscores the broader impact of security on women's participation in agriculture and household food security.

Future Steps for Agricultural Growth

Collectively, the farmers have called on the state government to sustain the prevailing security gains while urgently addressing the challenges of fertilizer availability, affordability, and distribution. They argue that improving agricultural productivity and livelihoods requires a coordinated effort to ensure that subsidized inputs reach the intended beneficiaries without corruption or logistical failures. The continued collaboration between law enforcement, particularly the leadership of CP Usman Kanfani Jibrin, and the agricultural community is seen as essential for maintaining this fragile progress and ensuring long-term food security for the region.