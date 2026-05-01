Yobe NLC Demands Full Minimum Wage for All Workers

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Yobe State Council has called for the full implementation of the ₦70,000 National Minimum Wage for all workers in the state, including primary school teachers, healthcare workers, and local government staff, citing economic hardship and insecurity as key concerns.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Yobe State Council, has issued a strong call for equitable treatment of all workers within the state, specifically demanding the complete and consistent application of the ₦70,000 National Minimum Wage across all sectors.

This demand encompasses primary school teachers, dedicated primary healthcare workers, and all personnel employed at the local government level. The NLC argues that the current situation, where the new minimum wage is only being applied to state civil servants, is creating significant economic strain on a large portion of the workforce, negatively impacting their morale, and contributing to a worsening cycle of insecurity and poverty throughout Yobe State.

The concerns were formally presented during the NLC/TUC Joint May Day Rally 2026 held in Damaturu, where Comrade Muktar Musa Tarbutu, the NLC Chairman, delivered a detailed memorandum outlining the union’s grievances and expectations. Comrade Tarbutu anchored the NLC’s position in the foundational principles of the Nigerian Constitution, specifically referencing Section 14(2)(b) of the 1999 Constitution. This section explicitly states that the security and welfare of all citizens are the primary responsibilities of the government.

He emphasized that selective implementation of the minimum wage directly contradicts this constitutional mandate. While acknowledging the past collaborative relationship with the state government, the NLC Chairman presented a comprehensive list of demands beyond the full minimum wage coverage. These included the immediate restoration of 100 percent overhead costs, which have been reduced by half, a substantial 100 percent increase in furniture allowance for workers, and the reinstatement of both annual leave grants and associated increments.

Furthermore, the NLC is advocating for the implementation of the CONPASS salary structure for personnel within the Fire Service and Road Traffic Agency, the establishment of a dedicated Director of Labour office, and the appointment of a specialized Adviser on Labour Matters to ensure worker’s rights are consistently upheld. Specific attention was also drawn to the need for an upward review of the CONHESS salary scale for health workers, reversing a previous two-level reduction, alongside initiatives focused on agricultural training and the provision of modern farming tools to bolster food security and enhance internal revenue generation within the state.

The NLC believes these measures are crucial for sustainable development and improved living standards for all Yobe State residents. The NLC Chairman issued a stern warning, stating that the continued disparity in wages between state and local government employees will inevitably exacerbate existing problems of poverty, insecurity, and reduced productivity.

He expressed a firm belief that Governor Mai Mala Buni will prioritize the welfare of workers and the overall progress of Yobe State, and take decisive action to address these critical issues. The organized labour movement also reiterated its commitment to a constructive partnership with the government, working collaboratively to achieve positive development outcomes and ensure efficient public service delivery.

The memorandum was formally received by the Yobe State Head of Service, represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Public Service Office (PSO), Hamidu Musa Babi. Babi assured the NLC representatives that the message would be promptly conveyed to the Head of Service, who would then forward it to Governor Buni for careful consideration and appropriate action.

This assurance provides a degree of optimism for the NLC, but the union remains resolute in its pursuit of fair and equitable treatment for all workers in Yobe State. The NLC’s demands represent a significant challenge to the state government, requiring a comprehensive review of its budgetary allocations and a commitment to prioritizing the welfare of its entire workforce. The outcome of this situation will likely have far-reaching consequences for the economic stability and social harmony of Yobe State





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