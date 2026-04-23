Yobe APC Adopts Consensus for 2027 Candidates, Endorses Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Yobe State has decided to use a consensus approach to select candidates for the 2027 elections and has reaffirmed its support for President Bola Tinubu's re-election bid, aiming for a significant increase in voter turnout.

The All Progressives Congress ( APC ) in Yobe State has made a definitive decision regarding its candidate selection process for the upcoming 2027 general elections, opting for a consensus-based approach.

This significant resolution emerged from a comprehensive stakeholders’ meeting held in Damaturu on Thursday, signaling a continuation of a strategy the party believes has historically served them well within the state. The decision, rooted in the provisions of the Electoral Act which permits both consensus and direct primaries, reflects a confidence in the APC’s ability to forge unity and agreement amongst its members.

Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, the distinguished President of the 9th Senate, formally announced the resolution during a subsequent media briefing, articulating the rationale behind the choice. He emphasized the party’s positive experiences with consensus building in previous electoral cycles, asserting that any candidate ultimately selected through this method will enjoy the full and unwavering support of the entire APC membership in Yobe State.

This unified front, the party believes, is crucial for maximizing electoral success and maintaining its political dominance within the region. The emphasis on consensus isn’t merely procedural; it’s a deliberate attempt to minimize internal friction and present a cohesive image to the electorate. Beyond the procedural decision regarding candidate selection, the Yobe State chapter of the APC delivered a resounding endorsement of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the party’s presidential candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

This declaration of support underscores the party’s alignment with the current administration and its confidence in President Tinubu’s leadership. Senator Lawan, speaking on behalf of the stakeholders, highlighted their awareness of the various interventions and reforms initiated by the federal government under President Tinubu’s guidance. He noted that these policies are already demonstrating tangible positive results, contributing to a growing sense of optimism and progress within the state.

This acknowledgment of the federal government’s efforts is a key component of the APC’s strategy to rally support for President Tinubu’s re-election bid. The stakeholders expressed a firm commitment to mobilizing significant voter turnout in favor of the President, setting an ambitious target of delivering 3.5 million votes in the 2027 presidential election. This target represents a substantial increase in support compared to previous elections, reflecting the party’s determination to solidify its position as a dominant force in Yobe State.

The commitment extends beyond the presidential election, with the APC aiming to secure higher vote counts for all its candidates – those vying for the governorship, seats in the National Assembly, and positions in the State Assembly – than they achieved during the 2023 general elections. The ambitious electoral goals set by the APC Yobe State chapter are underpinned by a strategic assessment of the political landscape and a belief in the effectiveness of their grassroots mobilization efforts.

The decision to prioritize consensus candidate selection is seen as a means of streamlining the campaign process and ensuring that resources are focused on maximizing voter turnout and promoting a unified message. The endorsement of President Tinubu is not simply a formality; it’s a demonstration of the party’s commitment to continuity and its belief in the President’s vision for the country.

The target of 3.5 million votes is a bold statement of intent, signaling the APC’s confidence in its ability to connect with voters and persuade them to support its candidates. The party’s leadership recognizes that achieving this goal will require a concerted effort from all levels of the organization, from the state executive committee to the local ward representatives.

Furthermore, the focus on improving upon the 2023 election results across all levels of government demonstrates a comprehensive approach to electoral success. The APC in Yobe State is clearly positioning itself for a strong showing in 2027, leveraging its internal unity, its alignment with the federal government, and its commitment to grassroots mobilization to achieve its ambitious electoral objectives.

The party’s strategy is a testament to its understanding of the political dynamics within the state and its determination to maintain its position as a leading political force





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APC Yobe State 2027 Elections Consensus Bola Tinubu Stakeholders Meeting Ahmad Lawan Electoral Act

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