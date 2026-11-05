APC rallies in Ekiti, seeks 800,000 votes for Tinubu in 2027

Vice President Kashim Shettima and APC leaders rallied in Ado-Ekiti, asking voters to deliver 90 to 95 percent of votes for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election.

Vice President Kashim Shettima led All Progressives Congress leaders to Ado-Ekiti on Thursday for a presidential campaign rally, urging voters to deliver 90 to 95 percent of votes cast for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general election.

Shettima said Ekiti has become a crucial decider in national elections, recalling that in 2023 the state was the first to declare results. He noted the APC swept all 16 local government areas, three senatorial seats and six House of Representatives seats. The Vice President said total registered voters in Ekiti stand at 1,028,000, and prayed that by 16 January 2027 the APC would garner 90 to 95 percent of the votes cast.

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Opposition Candidates Join APC

He also welcomed opposition governorship candidates from the Peoples Democratic Party, Social Democratic Party and Allied Peoples Movement who joined the APC fold. Shettima dismissed online opposition movements, saying the opposition can rant but there are no polling booths on Instagram or Facebook. He said politics is about grassroots contacts and a game of numbers, not emotions, and asked what opposition parties have accomplished for the people of Ekiti, Osun, Katsina, Sokoto, Kano, Delta or Bayelsa.

He pointed to divisions within opposition ranks, saying former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has lost key allies in Adamawa State. Shettima said five former governors from Adamawa are supporting Tinubu, adding that a candidate who cannot control his home state cannot ask others to elect him. Shettima listed Federal Government projects in Ekiti, including the Akure-Ikere-Ekiti Road, the Itawure-Aramoko-Ado-Ekiti Road and other federal roads across Aramoko, Ijero, Ifaki, Oye, Ikole and Omuo.

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He also cited the Federal University of Technology and Environmental Sciences, NELFUND student loan disbursements at Ekiti State University and Bamidele Olumiluwa University, a new TETFUND ICT Experience Centre and an approved Mining and Geosciences Institute. The Vice President said all living former governors of Ekiti, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, Peter Fayose and Dr Kayode Fayemi, along with incumbent Governor Biodun Oyebanji, are fully aligned behind President Tinubu.

Tax Reforms Protect Low-Income Earners

APC National Chairman Professor Nentawe Yilwatda described the massive turnout as a demonstration of the people's confidence in the party. He said the atmosphere was electrifying and the crowd showed enthusiasm, confidence and unwavering faith in the APC. He called Tinubu a performer and reformer whose policies are laying the foundation for a prosperous Nigeria. Yilwatda defended the ongoing tax reforms, saying they are designed to protect low-income earners and small businesses from unnecessary tax obligations.

He said the reforms reflect the President's commitment to a fairer tax system where the burden is not placed on those least able to bear it. He highlighted the Nigerian Education Loan Fund as a key intervention to expand access to higher education, noting that eligible students also receive a monthly upkeep allowance of N20,000. He also cited road projects linking Ado-Ekiti to Akure as proof of the Federal Government's commitment to improving transportation and economic activities.

Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council Senator Abdulaziz Yari urged Ekiti voters to deliver at least 800,000 votes for Tinubu, representing about 90 percent of expected votes. He said more than 900,000 of the 1,080,000 registered voters have collected their Permanent Voter Cards. Yari said Tinubu has not forgotten Ekiti, citing investments in education, road construction, youth support and women's empowerment.

Yari recalled that Ekiti gave Tinubu 80 percent of its votes in 2023 and asked the state to increase its support in 2027. He said candidates who contested against Governor Oyebanji in previous elections, including those of the PDP, APM and SDP, were present at the rally to show solidarity.

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Yari challenged opposition parties to explain how their policies would differ from those of the Tinubu administration, claiming the government has reduced inflation and food prices by more than 50 percent. He said Northern Nigeria considers Tinubu one of its own and that the North is ready to deliver for him from A to Z in 2027. Former APC National Chairman Senator Adams Oshiomhole noted that about 60 percent of the crowd were young people.

Education Grants and Minimum Wage Increase

He said Tinubu approved more universities because the population is growing at about 3 percent and younger people need access to skill acquisition. He said Nigeria has moved from a brain-drain economy to a brain-gain economy. Oshiomhole said Tinubu understands that people need relief, not tears, and has approved additional grants to Nigerian workers, bringing the federal minimum wage to N140,000.

On security, he said the President has created more military divisions and brigade units and ordered recruitments into the Army, Navy, Air Force, Police and Civil Defence to bring the armed forces closer to every part of Nigeria. Oshiomhole criticised past PDP administrations over industrial decline and power sector spending. He asked whether Tinubu abolished multiple exchange rates and whether Atiku would return Nigeria to a multiple exchange rate.

Criticism of Opposition Security Policies

He recalled that Atiku, as Vice President, lamented that their government spent 16 billion dollars on power, and blamed that party's government for closing Nigeria's industries. Oshiomhole also referenced Peter Obi, saying he would not talk about him because he is recovering from exhaustion. He said when a man who could not fix a state in four years tells you he will fix Nigeria, tell him to go tell that to the Marines.

Yari assured the crowd that Northern Nigeria remains fully committed to Tinubu's mandate. He said Tinubu is more of the North than of Ekiti, Ondo, Oyo, Osun or Lagos, and that Tinubu supported Northern children and people to become number one citizens up to three times. Yari challenged the opposition to present concrete alternatives to the APC's policies. The rally attracted members of the party's National Working Committee, governors and other prominent APC stakeholders.

It also featured the presentation of the party's candidates for the forthcoming elections. The APC is seeking to consolidate its political position ahead of the 2027 polls, with Ekiti seen as a key state in its national strategy.