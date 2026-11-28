Yiaga Africa reports operational and technological failures during INEC's November 2026 mock accreditation for the 2027 general elections, citing data discrepancies and BVAS issues.

Yiaga Africa has issued a stark warning regarding operational and technological deficiencies observed during the Independent National Electoral Commission's nationwide mock accreditation for the 2027 general elections. The monitoring organization highlighted significant lapses in logistics, data integrity, and connectivity during the exercise held on Saturday, November 28, 2026.

Operational Delays and Personnel Failures

The preliminary statement released by Yiaga Africa in Abuja on the day of the exercise identified delayed deployment of election personnel and materials as a primary concern affecting the mock accreditation process. The group noted that operational readiness was compromised by late arrivals of officials, which disrupted the scheduled timeline for voter processing.

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Statistical analysis of the exercise revealed that only 36 per cent of the 300 observed polling units had commenced activities by 9:30 a.m. While this figure improved to 64 per cent by 10:00 a.m., significant delays persisted at specific locations. At Fadan Karshi I in Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State, officials did not arrive until 1:40 p.m., severely hampering the accreditation schedule.

Similar logistical failures were reported at Wanikde Playground in Yala Local Government Area of Cross River State, where election officials had not arrived as of 1:30 p.m. Additionally, at Effraya International Market Polling Unit in Etung Local Government Area, officials arrived without the necessary voting materials, leaving voters waiting for the arrival of ballot papers.

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Technical Challenges and Data Discrepancies

While the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System functioned optimally in most areas, Yiaga Africa reported technical glitches that affected the efficiency of the accreditation process. The organization noted that voter processing times ranged between one and two minutes in 68 per cent of the observed units, whereas 27 per cent experienced delays of three to five minutes.

Technical disruptions included a malfunctioning BVAS device at Gumbi/Wajake Yar Abba in Wamakko Local Government Area of Sokoto State. This device halted accreditation for approximately one hour before operations resumed only after the MTN SIM card was replaced with an Airtel SIM card.

Data inconsistencies within INEC's systems also raised alarms. The monitoring group highlighted a discrepancy of 453 polling units between the commission's official figure of 177,299 and the 176,846 listed on the Result Viewing Portal. Furthermore, the IReV backend contained 8,791 Registration Areas instead of the designated 8,838, creating a gap of 47 areas.

Connectivity Risks and Transmission Issues

Yiaga Africa raised serious concerns regarding cybersecurity and the adequacy of secure connectivity provided by the commission. The organization cited an incident in Tsanyawa Local Government Area of Kano State, where a presiding officer declined to scan and upload results at the polling unit, directing observers to the INEC office instead.

In several instances, presiding officers relied on personal mobile phone hotspots to connect BVAS devices for transmitting accreditation data and election results. This practice poses significant cybersecurity risks and undermines the integrity of the results transmission process, as it bypasses secure, official connectivity channels.

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Despite these issues, the organization acknowledged the introduction of additional safeguards to improve the integrity of scanned polling unit result sheets. However, it noted that some safeguards prevented scanning and uploading when discrepancies were detected between result sheets and device configurations.

Voter Participation and Security Incidents

Low voter turnout was attributed to inadequate public sensitization and declining trust in the electoral process. Yiaga Africa suggested that the short period between the publication of designated polling units and the exercise limited public mobilization, reducing the simulation's effectiveness.

Security concerns also emerged, with reports of alleged vote-buying and interference. In Ibeno Ward, Akwa Ibom State, observers reported the distribution of ₦3,000 to voters and an attempt to influence a presiding officer to inflate figures. A similar distribution of ₦3,000 was reported at Akwanga Central School.

Disruptions included an arrest at Market Square Polling Unit in Iwere-Ile, Oyo State, where an individual was detained for tearing a ballot paper. Yiaga Africa recommended improved voter mobilization, stronger technical support for BVAS, better connectivity arrangements, and enhanced training for election officials ahead of the 2027 polls.