Yemi Osinbajo Appointed Senior Strategic Adviser to Africa CDC

Former Nigerian Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has been appointed as a senior strategic adviser to the Director-General of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC). This appointment is part of the agency's efforts to advance the Africa Health Security and Sovereignty agenda.

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has announced the appointment of former Nigerian Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo as a senior strategic adviser to its Director-General, Jean Kaseya. This significant move, detailed in a statement released on Monday, marks a crucial moment for the agency as it pushes forward with its ambitious Africa Health Security and Sovereignty (AHSS) agenda.

The AHSS agenda focuses on empowering the continent to have a stronger voice in global health discussions, boosting domestic financial investments in healthcare, accelerating local manufacturing capabilities for essential health commodities, and fostering robust and resilient health systems that can effectively prepare for and respond to future pandemics and health crises. The appointment underscores Africa CDC's commitment to harnessing the expertise of high-caliber African leaders to advance the continent's health security, sovereignty, and overall development. Osinbajo's extensive experience and leadership are seen as vital assets in navigating the complex challenges and opportunities within the global health landscape. His guidance is expected to contribute significantly to shaping a healthier and more secure future for the African continent, ensuring it can effectively address its own health needs and contribute to global health initiatives.\Jean Kaseya, the Director-General of Africa CDC, emphasized the immense value Osinbajo brings to this new role. Kaseya highlighted Osinbajo's exceptional experience, stating that his expertise spans the critical areas of governance, finance, law, and diplomacy. He noted that at a time when Africa must take a more assertive and ambitious stance on the future of health, Osinbajo's leadership will be invaluable. This sentiment underscores the significance of the appointment within the broader context of Africa CDC's mission. The appointment reflects Africa CDC's dedication to engaging African leadership of the highest calibre in service of the continent’s health security, sovereignty, and development. Osinbajo's deep understanding of the intricacies of governance, his legal background, and his diplomatic experience are expected to be instrumental in navigating the complex web of global health governance. He is expected to play a vital role in formulating and implementing strategies that will elevate Africa's position within the global health arena, enabling the continent to address its unique health challenges and contribute effectively to global health initiatives.\In his new capacity, Osinbajo will offer strategic advice on a range of crucial areas. These include Africa's positioning within the ongoing reform of global health architecture, strategies for sustainable health financing models, promoting the local manufacturing of essential health products and commodities, cultivating strategic partnerships with key stakeholders, and providing crucial policy leadership for both the Africa CDC and the African Union. This broad scope of responsibilities highlights the pivotal role Osinbajo will play in shaping the future of health across the African continent. Before this appointment, Osinbajo served as the Vice-President of Nigeria from 2015 to 2023. Prior to that, he held the positions of Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice between 1999 and 2007, giving him an extensive understanding of governance and legal frameworks. During his tenure in public office, Osinbajo chaired Nigeria's economic sustainability committee, demonstrating his grasp of economic policies and strategic planning. Furthermore, he spearheaded crucial ease-of-doing-business reforms through the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council, and was deeply involved in the implementation of the country's social investment programs. His experience in these areas will be invaluable to his new role at the Africa CDC, equipping him with the expertise necessary to provide valuable insights and guidance





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