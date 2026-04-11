YEDC Announces Planned Power Outages for Maintenance on Jos–Bauchi–Gombe 330kV Line

Yola Electricity Distribution Company (YEDC) has announced planned daytime power outages for customers in Adamawa, Taraba, and Yobe States due to maintenance work on the Jos–Bauchi–Gombe 330kV line. The outages will occur between April 9 and May 22, 2026, for at least four days each week from 09:00 to 18:00. YEDC urges customers to remain vigilant and protect electrical assets. The disruptions coincide with a period of high temperatures in Yola.

The Yola Electricity Distribution Company ( YEDC ) has announced that contractors from the Transmission Company of Nigeria ( TCN ) will be undertaking crucial maintenance work on the power line spanning its 276-kilometer route. This essential maintenance is part of a broader upgrade initiative designed to enhance the reliability and efficiency of the power grid, ultimately improving electricity supply to consumers.

The announcement, released in a statement from Yola, Adamawa State, outlines the specific details of the planned disruption and emphasizes the importance of the maintenance work for long-term grid stability. The power distribution company seeks to ensure that residents are informed of the impending disruptions so they can make the necessary adjustments to their daily routines and activities.\The maintenance activities are scheduled to occur on the Jos–Bauchi–Gombe 330kV line, commencing on April 9 and extending through May 22, 2026. During this period, customers in Adamawa, Taraba, and Yobe States can anticipate experiencing daytime outages. These outages are projected to occur for a minimum of four days each week, specifically during the hours of 09:00 to 18:00. YEDC recognizes that these disruptions will inevitably inconvenience its customers, but they are deemed necessary for upgrading the infrastructure and preventing wider and more protracted blackouts in the future. The company is actively working with the contractors from TCN to minimize the duration of the outages wherever possible, aiming to complete the maintenance within the projected timeframe. Furthermore, YEDC is committed to providing regular updates to the public throughout the maintenance process, keeping them informed of any changes to the schedule and any proactive steps they can take to mitigate the impact of the outages.\In its statement, YEDC expressed its gratitude to its customers for their understanding and patience during this period of scheduled maintenance. Beyond simply informing the public about the maintenance plan, YEDC also took the opportunity to issue a call for vigilance. Customers are strongly urged to remain vigilant and take active measures to safeguard transformers and other crucial electrical assets within their communities. This plea is intended to minimize the potential for vandalism and theft of infrastructure, which could further exacerbate the disruptions. Moreover, YEDC acknowledges that these power disruptions will be particularly challenging for the residents of Yola, who are currently facing unusually high temperatures. The period from March to May is typically the hottest time of year in Yola, with residents enduring intense sunlight and stifling heat. This makes the outages even more problematic, as many homes lack air conditioning and refrigeration, adding a layer of discomfort. YEDC is, therefore, striving to complete the necessary repairs as quickly as possible while keeping the disruption to its customers to a minimum





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Power Outage YEDC TCN Maintenance Electricity Adamawa Taraba Yobe Jos–Bauchi–Gombe Infrastructure Temperature Disruption

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