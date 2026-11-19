PDP National Secretary Samuel Anyanwu says APC candidate Solomon Adeola, known as Yayi, realised his looming defeat the day Oladipupo Adebutu returned to the ballot, as the party flags off its Ogun Rescue Mission rally in Abeokuta.

The Peoples Democratic Party has said the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Ogun State, Solomon Adeola, popularly known as Yayi, realised his looming defeat the day the PDP candidate, Oladipupo Adebutu, returned to the ballot.

PDP National Secretary Senator Samuel Anyanwu made the assertion on Wednesday at a mega rally tagged Ogun Rescue Mission held in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. Anyanwu represented the PDP National Leader and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, at the rally. He presented the party flag to Adebutu and his running mate, Kolapo, formally endorsing their ticket. He expressed confidence in their victory and in the victory of other PDP candidates at the polls.

Also read APC dismisses PDP claim of winning 18 of 20 LGAs in Ogun 2027 governorship election

PDP National Secretary Claims Mass APC Defections

The event drew thousands of supporters who marched through major streets of Abeokuta. The national secretary claimed that 60 per cent of APC members in Ogun State had joined the PDP through the Rainbow Coalition. He said the defections had unsettled the ruling party in the state. Speaking about Adeola, Anyanwu said: I know him very well because I was in the Senate with him.

This is Ogun and Ogun State must take their position. He added: The day Adebutu came back to the ballot was the day Solomon Yayi realised his looming defeat. He will take care of Ogun people. Anyanwu predicted that the PDP would return its three senators and all other candidates in the 16 January election.

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He said the PDP had the best and most intelligent candidates. During my visit to Ogun State, I observed that everyone wants Adebutu to win, he said. He described the current administration in the state as corrupt and said an Adebutu government would bring relief through its ITURA DE agenda.

He then handed the PDP flag to Adebutu, saying: By the power conferred on me as the National Secretary on behalf of the National Leader, and Leader of the Rainbow Coalition, Barrister Nyesom Wike, we are handing over the flag of PDP to you, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu. Go and prosper and bring victory to PDP. The crowd erupted in jubilation as the flag was presented.

Adebutu Unveils ITURA DE Manifesto at Rally

Supporters sang, danced and chanted the campaign slogan ITURA DE as leaders and candidates moved from the NNPC underpass to the Ake Palace Pavilion. Residents came out of their homes and shops to watch the procession. Supporters expressed confidence in the party candidates and promised to vote for them. In his address, Adebutu acknowledged former governors Otunba Gbenga Daniel and Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

They were not physically present at the rally, but he described their contributions to Ogun State political history as significant. He said his governorship team was made up of people with strong roots and established relationships across the three senatorial districts of the state. He argued that their familiarity with local communities gave them an advantage over political opponents. Adebutu specifically mentioned his running mate, Alhaja Lateefat Sowunmi-Kolapo, Senator Iyabo Obasanjo, Hon.

Femi Omotayo and the son of Martins Kuye as examples of political figures with grassroots connections. We are not strangers to our people. We are part of the communities we seek to serve. That is the strength of our team, he said.

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Adebutu Pledges Three Female Deputy Governors

He also described himself as a needle with a thread to pull. Unveiling his ITURA DE manifesto, Adebutu said its central focus was human welfare, wealth creation and inclusive governance. He presented copies of the document to supporters and described it as a covenant with the people. He promised that women would occupy prominent positions in his administration.

He said his deputy would not be treated as a ceremonial figure. My deputy is not a spare tyre and will never be. One-third of the government sector will be occupied by females, he declared. He said women would receive strategic responsibilities and their contributions would be recognised in decision-making.

Adebutu also pledged to support young people, promote enterprise and create wealth. He argued that economic opportunities would reduce desperation and improve livelihoods across the state. We truly believe that for a nation to grow, we must support our young people. We believe in releasing the power of industry and enterprise and we will create wealth, he said.

Ogun Rescue Mission Leaders Reaffirm Commitment

He also promised to run a corruption-free administration. I shall be corrupt-free. I won't steal your money, and we shall make Ogun State great again, he declared. Adebutu called on residents to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards, saying the election was about protecting the state regardless of party affiliation.

Earlier, Ogun State PDP Chairman Abayomi Tella praised Wike and expressed confidence that Adebutu would win the governorship election. He said voters could not be easily swayed by money or political manoeuvring. The rally ended with the PDP leadership reaffirming its commitment to the Ogun Rescue Mission and the seven-point ITURA DE agenda, which the party said would guide an Adebutu-led administration.