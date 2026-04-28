Yayi Meets with Obasanjo’s Daughter, Ex-High Commissioner to Secure APC Support

APC governorship candidate for Ogun State, Solomon Adeola (Yayi), is actively engaging with other party stakeholders, including Senator Iyabo Obasanjo and Sarafa Isola, to unify the party and build a strong campaign for the 2027 election. Isola has consolidated 24 support groups behind Yayi’s bid.

Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, the designated All Progressives Congress ( APC ) candidate for the 2027 Ogun State governorship election, has initiated a series of meetings with fellow party members who also sought the nomination.

This move follows his recent selection as the consensus flag bearer at a pivotal stakeholders’ meeting held in Abeokuta. Adeola, widely recognized by his nickname Yayi, is proactively working to consolidate party unity and garner support from those who initially contested for the governorship position. These efforts are crucial as the party prepares for a competitive election cycle. The meetings represent a strategic attempt to bridge any potential divides and present a united front to the electorate.

Yayi understands that a cohesive party structure is paramount to success, and he is dedicating significant time and resources to fostering collaboration and mutual understanding. His approach emphasizes inclusivity and a willingness to incorporate diverse perspectives into his campaign strategy. The initial response from key figures within the APC has been positive, signaling a potential for a harmonious campaign period.

This proactive engagement demonstrates Yayi’s commitment to not only winning the election but also to governing effectively by building consensus and representing the interests of all party members. The focus on unity is particularly important in a state with a history of complex political dynamics. On Tuesday, Yayi and his campaign team engaged in discussions with Senator Iyabo Obasanjo, daughter of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, at the prominent Olusegun Osoba Hilltop residence in Abeokuta.

The conversation centered on aligning Yayi’s policy platform with Senator Obasanjo’s vision for Ogun State. Yayi pledged to integrate her manifesto and political direction into his own agenda, demonstrating a willingness to learn from experienced political figures and incorporate valuable insights. He further emphasized his commitment to fostering unity within the APC and maintaining a close working relationship with Senator Obasanjo and her supporters.

He specifically acknowledged her prompt congratulatory message following his adoption as the candidate, expressing genuine appreciation for her support. Yayi went further, offering concrete assurances of inclusion, stating that individuals from Senator Obasanjo’s team would be actively involved in his campaign. He explicitly stated that no one would be excluded from the process, reinforcing his commitment to a broad-based and inclusive campaign.

This gesture is seen as a significant step towards securing the backing of a powerful political family in Ogun State. Following the meeting with Senator Obasanjo, Yayi also met with Sarafa Isola, the recently concluded High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, and his network of supporters at the home of Elder Joju Fadairo, a respected party leader in Ibara Housing, Abeokuta.

The meeting with Sarafa Isola proved particularly impactful, resulting in the consolidation of 24 support groups under the banner of Yayi’s 2027 gubernatorial project. Isola explained that his decision to back Yayi was driven by a desire to end the cycle of divisive political transitions in Ogun State, prioritizing the collective progress of the state over personal ambition.

He highlighted his long-standing advocacy for the Yewa agenda – a regional political movement – and noted that this is the first time the Yewa people have presented a unified front without internal opposition. Isola believes that Yayi represents the best opportunity to advance the interests of the Yewa community and the state as a whole. He emphasized his sense of duty to support Yayi, given the benefits he himself has received from Ogun State.

Yayi, in turn, expressed deep gratitude for Isola’s endorsement and reiterated that his ongoing consultations with other aspirants are motivated by a genuine desire for harmony and collective advancement. He acknowledged the value of Isola’s experience and expertise, suggesting that his insights would be invaluable to the campaign. This series of meetings underscores Yayi’s strategic approach to building a broad coalition of support and positioning himself as a unifying figure within the APC.

The momentum generated by these engagements suggests a strong foundation for a successful campaign and a potential victory in the 2027 gubernatorial election. The emphasis on inclusivity and collaboration is a key differentiator for Yayi, setting him apart from other contenders and signaling a new era of political engagement in Ogun State





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Ogun State APC Solomon Adeola Yayi Iyabo Obasanjo Sarafa Isola 2027 Election Gubernatorial Race

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