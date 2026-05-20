Yakubu Gowon's Autobiography Unveiled, Donated Books by Danjuma and Dangote

Theophilus Danjuma, former minister of defence, and Aliko Dangote, chairman of Dangote Group, donated N3 billion and N500 million, respectively at the public presentation of the autobiography of Yakubu Gowon, former head of state. Abdul-Samad Rabiu, president of BUA Group, also purchased copies of the book worth N25 million at the event which was held at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, Abuja on Tuesday.

Theophilus Danjuma, former minister of defence, and Aliko Dangote, chairman of Dangote Group , donated N3 billion and N500 million, respectively at the public presentation of the autobiography of Yakubu Gowon , former head of state.

Abdul-Samad Rabiu, president of BUA Group, also purchased copies of the book worth N25 million at the event which was held at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, Abuja on Tuesday. Mansur Ahmed, the representative of Dangote, announced the purchase of 25 copies of the book for N500 million. Danjuma also directed the purchase and distribution of 12 copies of the book to the libraries of each of the 20 universities that awarded Gowon honorary doctorate degrees.

Vice-President Kashim Shettima represented President Bola Tinubu at the unveiling of the 20-chapter memoir, titled ‘My Life of Duty and Allegiance’, which drew top government officials, diplomats, and senior military officers. Matthew Kukah, the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, reviewed the book, while Danjuma, who served as chief presenter, was represented by Martin Luther Agwai, a former chief of defence staff (CDS).

Speaking at the event, Danjuma said Gowon, as Nigeria’s head of state during one of the most turbulent periods in the history of the country, exhibited immense courage and sterling character in steering ‘our beloved country from the brink of disintegration to a united, stable and strong nation’. The former defence minister said Gowon’s well-recorded slogan of ‘no victor, no vanquished’ after the civil war set the tone for ‘his highly effective post-war policies of reconciliation, reconstruction and rehabilitation, which helped to speedily heal the scars of the war and put Nigeria on the path to sustainable recovery’.

‘He will forever be remembered as a leader whose love for his country and fellow citizens was unwavering, even in the most trying of times’, he added





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Yakubu Gowon Autobiography Donation Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Cen Abuja Dangote Group BUA Group Matthew Kukah Catholic Bishop Of Sokoto Martin Luther Agwai Chief Of Defence Staff (CDS) Civil War Reconciliation Reconstruction Rehabilitation Nigeria United Nations United Nations Security Council United Nations Security Council Resolution 154 United Nations Security Council Resolution 154

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