Yakubu Danladi Salihu Outlines Kwara Governorship Agenda and Credentials

Kwara APC gubernatorial candidate Engr Yakubu Danladi Salihu details his engineering background, legislative experience, and development plans for the state.

Engr Yakubu Danladi Salihu, the Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly and the All Progressives Congress gubernatorial candidate, recently presented his comprehensive development agenda and academic credentials to the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists state council.

Accompanied by his deputy governorship running mate, Hon Seun Ogunniyi Adato, Danladi Salihu emphasized his extensive legislative record and engineering expertise as the foundation for his bid to lead Kwara State.

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Danladi Salihu Education And Career Path

Engr Yakubu Danladi Salihu traced his origins to the Aliyu Suro Aliyu family, identifying himself as the son of Alhaji Salihu Aliyu from Kwara and a member of a royal house who began his life in humble circumstances.

His educational journey commenced at Baruten Local Government Education Authority Primary School in Gwanara, followed by secondary education at Government Secondary School Gwanara where he completed JSS 1 through 3.

He furthered his studies at St. Anthony Secondary School in Ilorin before advancing to Kaduna Polytechnic to obtain a National Diploma in Electrical Engineering, which he followed by an HND in the same field with a specialization in Power Systems.

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After completing his National Youth Service Corps at the National Water Resources Institute in Kaduna, Danladi Salihu returned to academia to earn a degree in Electrical Engineering from the Federal University of Technology in Minna.

His professional career included a brief tenure as a staff member at the Federal University of Technology Minna, where he gained practical experience before transitioning into public service following a call from his constituents.

Legislative Leadership And Assembly Record

Residents of the Ilesha Gwanara State Constituency initially invited Danladi Salihu to contest for the House of Representatives seat due to a zoning agreement between Baruten and Kaiama, but he declined to focus on the State Assembly.

He successfully navigated the primary elections and won the general election to represent his constituency in the Kwara State House of Assembly, where he quickly rose to the position of Speaker in the 9th Assembly.

On June 11, 2019, with the support of Party Leader Malam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and the 23 other Assembly members, Danladi Salihu was nominated and inaugurated as the Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly.

During his tenure from 2019 to 2023, he oversaw one of the most peaceful legislative sessions in Nigeria, fostering cordial relationships between the executive, legislative, and judicial arms of the state government.

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As Speaker, Danladi Salihu spearheaded the budgeting process for the entire state, noting that the Kwara State House of Assembly holds the constitutional power of appropriation for all projects across the 193 wards and 16 local governments.

Infrastructure Projects And Water Solutions

Highlighting his commitment to solving critical infrastructure deficits, Danladi Salihu recalled his first major initiative as a legislator to address the potable water crisis in his primary constituency of Ilesha Gwanara and Baruten Local Government.

He successfully drilled close to 210 boreholes across Baruten Local Government, effectively eliminating the water scarcity issues that had plagued the communities and ensuring that no settlement lacks access to the SYD project infrastructure.

He also addressed the severe transportation challenges in the region, specifically the 33-kilometer road from Ilesha Gwanara that previously forced travelers to spend up to six hours during the rainy season compared to four hours in the dry season.

Academic Excellence And Future Vision

Despite his demanding role as Speaker, Danladi Salilu continued his academic pursuits, successfully completing an MBA in Revenue Management at Kwara State University in Malete and a Master's degree in Peace, Conflict, and Security Studies at Al-Hikmah University in Ilorin.

He is currently pursuing a PhD at Al-Hikmah University, further solidifying his claim as the most experienced governorship candidate in Kwara State due to his seven years of direct involvement in state budgeting and sectoral oversight.

His campaign platform is deeply rooted in the belief that his legislative experience and engineering background provide the necessary technical and administrative capacity to drive sustainable development and effective governance in Kwara State.