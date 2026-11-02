Yahaya Seriki Launches N4 Billion Kwara Empowerment Program

Businessman Yahaya Seriki distributes N4 billion in cash, 150 cars, and equipment to Kwara residents, urging beneficiaries to invest for long-term wealth creation.

Businessman Yahaya Seriki has officially launched a massive N4 billion empowerment programme designed to provide substantial financial and material support to residents of Kwara State. The initiative, which aims to alleviate economic pressures and foster wealth creation, features the distribution of luxury vehicles, cash grants, and industrial equipment to qualified beneficiaries across the region. This large-scale intervention represents a significant injection of private capital into the local economy, targeting individuals seeking to establish or expand their business ventures.

Program Details and Asset Distribution

The core of the empowerment drive involves the distribution of approximately 150 luxury cars, which have an estimated total value of N3.2 billion. These vehicles are being allocated to individuals in Kwara State and neighbouring areas to facilitate mobility and professional growth. In addition to the automotive assets, the programme earmarks another N1 billion specifically for direct cash empowerment, providing immediate liquidity to beneficiaries to jumpstart their financial activities.

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Further supporting the programme's goal of sustainable economic development, artisans are receiving industrial sewing machines valued at N350,000 each. This targeted support for the manufacturing sector aims to enhance productivity and income potential for skilled tradespeople. The comprehensive package of cash, vehicles, and machinery is intended to address multiple facets of financial insecurity, offering tools that facilitate both immediate income generation and long-term career stability.

Strategic Advice for Beneficiaries

The launch event, themed "Beyond Enterprises: Creating Wealth, Transforming Lives," featured a high-level panel discussion moderated by Nasir AbdulKadir, the chief executive officer of NAS TV Africa. The panel included prominent figures such as Sa'adat Bibire, a digital growth strategist and founder of Eight30Media; Halimat Gegele, a certified life coach; Deji Adeyanju, a lawyer and human rights activist; and Seyi Adekunle, a fashion entrepreneur and chairman of Seyi Vodi Group. Their collective expertise underscored the serious intent behind the financial gifts, emphasizing sustainable wealth management over transient consumption.

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Deji Adeyanju delivered a stark warning to recipients regarding the responsible use of the funds, emphasizing that financial discipline is foundational to business trust and success. He explicitly instructed beneficiaries to avoid using the grants for immediate personal luxuries or social obligations, stating that such money is meant to change lives permanently through investment. Adeyanju advised that funds should not be spent on weddings or new mobile phones but rather directed toward ventures that ensure lasting financial security and independence.

Political Endorsements and Social Impact

Yahaya Seriki, the founder and managing director of Kursi Group and a former governorship aspirant for the All Progressives Congress (APC), framed the initiative as a reciprocal gesture to the society that supported his own life. He stated that the programme aligns with the federal government's Renewed Hope Agenda and endorsed President Bola Tinubu's re-election bid ahead of the 2027 general elections. Seriki described the current political administration as a historic opportunity for economic improvement, claiming the nation has never enjoyed such prosperity.

The initiative has drawn commendation from key political figures in the state, including Yahaya Oloriegbe, the lawmaker representing the Kwara Central Senatorial District. Oloriegbe, speaking on behalf of the G-15 APC political coalition, described the intervention as a fulfillment of previous promises to build an inclusive Kwara State. He highlighted that the programme reflects the coalition's commitment to ensuring that all residents can thrive, thereby strengthening the social fabric of the region through tangible economic support.

Real-World Benefits for Residents

The immediate impact of the programme is evident in the experiences of beneficiaries like Ishola Rosheedah, who received one of the distributed vehicles. Rosheedah, a university student and mother of three, explained that the car provides critical relief from the high costs and stress of commuting to school. She noted that the financial burden of transportation had been a significant challenge in balancing her education with the responsibilities of raising her children, and the support has alleviated this pressure.

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By combining direct financial aid with practical assets, the Seriki-led programme seeks to empower individuals to take control of their economic destinies. The initiative not only addresses immediate needs such as transportation and business capital but also encourages a mindset shift toward long-term investment and financial integrity. As beneficiaries utilize these resources, the broader economic ecosystem of Kwara State stands to benefit from increased business activity and improved household stability.