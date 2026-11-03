Yahaya Kaura wins APC Zamfara North senatorial rerun with 16,758 votes

Yahaya Tijjani Kaura has won the APC ticket for Zamfara North senatorial district in a rerun primary held in Gusau, after the Court of Appeal nullified the earlier primary.

Yahaya Tijjani Kaura, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Zamfara State, has won the party ticket for the Zamfara North senatorial district ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He secured the ticket after polling 16,758 votes in a fresh senatorial primary conducted by the party in Gusau on Monday. Kaura defeated his closest challenger, Sahabi Yari Alhaji, who scored 1,465 votes. Another aspirant, Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, garnered 1,447 votes in the rerun exercise. The fresh primary followed a ruling by the Court of Appeal sitting in Sokoto, which last month nullified the APC primary election for Zamfara North Senatorial District.

Also read Sahabi Ya'u Kaura Wins APC Fresh Primary for Zamfara North With 49,176 Votes

Court of Appeal Nullifies Earlier Primary

The appellate court cited alleged gross non-compliance with the party guidelines and provisions of the Electoral Act. Justice Tunde Oyebamiji Awotoye, who delivered the judgment, upheld an earlier decision of the Federal High Court in Gusau. That lower court had in August 2026 voided the disputed primary election. The appellate court also held that the respondent, Hon.

Abdullahi Shinkafi, had proved his case. It expressed reservations over the circumstances surrounding the earlier election, particularly the declaration of 70,000 votes in a senatorial district with only 26,000 registered party members. Declaring the results of Monday rerun, the Returning Officer of the APC Senatorial Primary Election Committee, Alhaji Sani Abdullahi, said Kaura satisfied the requirements of the party constitution and electoral guidelines. He also confirmed that Kaura secured the highest number of valid votes cast.

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Kaura emergence followed a fresh electoral process ordered after the judicial nullification of the previous exercise. That earlier development had thrown the party senatorial nomination in the district into uncertainty. With the rerun concluded, Kaura has secured the Zamfara North senatorial ticket. This paves the way for him to represent the APC in the contest for the National Assembly seat in the 2027 general elections.

Rerun Primary Backs Kaura for Ticket

The rerun primary was held in Gusau, the state capital, on Monday. It drew a decisive margin between Kaura and the two other aspirants, with the winner obtaining more than ten times the votes of his nearest rival. The Court of Appeal ruling that necessitated the rerun was delivered by Justice Tunde Oyebamiji Awotoye. The judgment upheld the Federal High Court decision of August 2026, which had nullified the primary over non-compliance with party rules and the Electoral Act.

The APC senatorial primary election committee, led by returning officer Alhaji Sani Abdullahi, conducted the fresh exercise. Abdullahi announced that Kaura met all constitutional and guideline requirements and earned the highest number of valid votes. The judicial intervention followed a case filed by Abdullahi Shinkafi, who the appellate court said had proved his case. The court questioned how a district with only 26,000 registered party members could produce 70,000 votes for an aspirant.

After the nullification, the party moved to hold a fresh primary to select its candidate for Zamfara North. That rerun produced Kaura as the flag bearer, ending months of uncertainty over the nomination. Kaura will now represent the APC in the 2027 contest for the Zamfara North senatorial seat in the National Assembly. The primary results were declared in Gusau after voting on Monday.