Yahaya Bello’s Trial: Court Overrules Objection, Evidence of Alleged Dollar Conversions Allowed

A Federal High Court in Abuja has allowed the prosecution to continue presenting evidence in the trial of former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello, concerning allegations of money laundering and illicit financial transactions. The court dismissed an objection from the defense, paving the way for further testimony from a key witness detailing alleged cash-to-dollar conversions linked to an associate of the former governor.

A Federal High Court in Abuja has permitted the continuation of evidence in the trial of former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello , regarding allegations of large cash-to-dollar conversions linked to an associate.

The presiding judge, Emeka Nwite, dismissed an objection raised by Mr. Bello’s lawyer, Joseph Daudu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, deeming it without merit. The objection centered around claims that the prosecution was contradicting its own witness, Jamilu Abdullahi, without properly declaring him hostile. The court’s decision allows the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to proceed with presenting evidence detailing the alleged illicit financial activities.

Jamilu Abdullahi, a Bureau de Change operator, resumed his testimony, providing further details about transactions involving Abba Adaudu, identified as an associate of the former governor. Abdullahi testified that he delivered dollars to individuals sent by Adaudu, including a police officer named Ali, at Fraser Suites, acting on Adaudu’s instructions. He also detailed facilitating transfers for the school fees of Mr. Bello’s children, Zahra and Fatima, arranged through Adaudu.

When insufficient dollar inflow was available, Abdullahi stated he collaborated with other Bureau de Change operators – Alyeshua Services, Forza Oil and Gas, and Whales Oil and Gas Limited – to complete the transactions, engaging in agreed-upon rates and transfers. He emphasized the common practice within the Bureau de Change market of collaborating with colleagues when facing insufficient funds for large transactions.

Abdullahi confirmed his initial statement was taken on May 10, 2022, and remains the sole statement provided to the EFCC regarding this matter. He clarified that while he didn’t personally execute all transfers, he facilitated them. The witness further clarified that the $300,000 used for the children’s school fees was provided in cash by Adaudu and an associate, and was not sourced from accounts previously mentioned in court.

Earlier testimony had revealed multiple deposits into accounts linked to Abdullahi’s companies – E-Traders International Limited, Kunfayakun Global Limited, and Ejadams Essence Limited – totaling N1.1 billion in December 2021 and February 2022, allegedly for dollar conversions. Abdullahi testified that these funds were converted to dollars and handed over to Adaudu.

The EFCC is prosecuting Mr. Bello on 19 counts of alleged money laundering amounting to N80.2 billion, alleging the funds were diverted from Kogi State and local government accounts during his governorship. Mr. Bello maintains his innocence. The case has been adjourned until May 6th and 7th for continued cross-examination and further trial proceedings





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Yahaya Bello EFCC Money Laundering Federal High Court Kogi State Trial Bureau De Change Abba Adaudu Corruption

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