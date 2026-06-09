YABATECH Chairman Advocates Institutional-Community Partnerships for National Security and Development

During a visit by the Oluyin of Iyin-Ekiti, the Chairman of Yaba College of Technology's Governing Council, Prof. Funso Afolabi, called for stronger collaboration between tertiary institutions, traditional authorities, and local communities to develop homegrown security technologies and drive socio-economic growth. He highlighted the intellectual capacity of Nigeria's universities and polytechnics to create innovative solutions and emphasized the importance of policies that foster these partnerships. The monarch, Oba Adeola Ajakaiye, echoed the sentiment, seeking YABATECH's expertise for a community security project and praising the visit as a strategic engagement for tangible outcomes. The Rector underscored the college's commitment to youth empowerment, particularly for girls, through skills training.

The Chairman of the Governing Council of Yaba College of Technology, Prof. Funso Afolabi , has asserted that Nigeria's tertiary institutions hold the potential to create innovative security technologies and community-driven solutions to tackle the nation's dynamic security challenges.

Speaking during a visit by the Oluyin of Iyin-Ekiti Kingdom, Oba Adeola Ajakaiye, to YABATECH, Afolabi emphasized that universities and polytechnics are equipped with the intellectual and research capabilities necessary to devise indigenous technological solutions that align with national security goals. He positioned security technology as a key strategic area where collaboration between academic institutions and local communities can yield significant socio-economic benefits.

According to Afolabi, the future of national development depends on forging strategic partnerships that link educational institutions, traditional leadership, and local communities. Such alliances, he noted, foster innovation, human capital development, and inclusive growth. He called for a national policy framework to strengthen collaboration among tertiary institutions, traditional bodies, and communities, highlighting that modern traditional rulers have transformed from ceremonial figures into vital stakeholders in education, security, economic development, and community mobilization.

He urged stronger partnerships between these entities, government agencies, and local communities, stressing their importance for sustainable development, youth empowerment, and innovation-led growth. Afolabi argued that Nigeria's development objectives would be more effectively achieved when educational institutions and traditional authorities jointly address societal challenges. Using the Iyin-Ekiti example, he pointed to the establishment and expansion of the Federal University of Technology and Environmental Sciences under the Oluyin's leadership as evidence of community-led educational progress.

He underlined the necessity for policies that enhance connections between higher education institutions and their host communities, noting that educational development cannot be separated from community involvement and ownership. He added that community support is essential for the sustainability and success of tertiary institutions, citing the Federal University's successful launch as a case in point.

Furthermore, Afolabi advocated for greater investment in technical and vocational education to combat unemployment, poverty, and skills gaps among Nigerian youth. He highlighted the role of institutions like YABATECH in supporting the federal government's economic diversification agenda through workforce development, entrepreneurship training, and technological innovation. In response, the Oluyin described the visit as a strategic engagement focused on producing concrete developmental outcomes rather than a ceremonial event.

He brought members of his technical and development committees to ensure the partnership would yield tangible benefits for Iyin-Ekiti and extend YABATECH's impact to the community. The monarch revealed that the kingdom is crafting a comprehensive security architecture to address emerging safety challenges and promote safer communities. He expressed confidence that YABATECH's expertise in technology and innovation could substantially contribute to developing indigenous security solutions with national relevance.

Welcoming the delegation, YABATECH Rector, Dr. Ibraheem Abdul, noted that the visit follows up on commitments made during the monarch's three-in-one coronation anniversary in 2025. He reaffirmed the college's dedication to empowering young Nigerians, especially girls, through entrepreneurship and skills acquisition programs.

"We are committed to training young girls in entrepreneurship and skills acquisition to prepare them for the future and enable them to become wealth creators," he stated





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Yaba College Of Technology YABATECH Oluyin Of Iyin-Ekiti Oba Adeola Ajakaiye Funso Afolabi Tertiary Institutions Security Technology Community Partnership Traditional Institutions Technical Education Vocational Training Youth Empowerment National Development Iyin-Ekiti Federal University Of Technology And Environme

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