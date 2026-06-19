Xenophobic Social Media Campaign Drives Foreign Nationals Out of South Africa

Inflammatory social media posts and an unofficial June 30 deadline for illegal immigrants to leave South Africa are fueling a volatile situation, with thousands of foreign nationals already fleeing to borders. Analysts warn that fringe groups and disinformation campaigns are stoking xenophobia, while authorities have yet to curb the escalating rhetoric.

Hundreds of displaced women and children wait for buses to Malawi at a park in Durban on June 12, 2026, after fleeing their homes amid fears of xenophobic attacks.

Inflammatory social media posts, including videos of men brandishing machetes or calling foreigners leeches, are stoking emotions around an unofficial demand for illegal immigrants to leave South Africa by the end of the month, analysts say. Thousands of foreign nationals from Ghana, Mozambique, Nigeria, and Malawi have already headed for the borders as fringe anti-illegal immigration groups push their June 30 deadline.

The ultimatum has no legal backing but has gained traction through protests, threats, and a toxic social media campaign that has been building for years. Every morning, when you wake up, you see a traumatising video telling people that they are going to kill people before June 30, said Tino Maclean, an activist helping Zimbabweans to leave.

You know the impact of social media these days: when people say they are going to kill you, you cannot sleep, he told AFP. Social media has also been effective in rallying South Africans behind radical citizen-led groups mobilising against undocumented migrants, experts said. The best disinformation campaign is to convince a few people that thousands are convinced, said Aldu Cornelissen from Murmur Intelligence, which analyses online content.

The company has found that a relatively small number of highly active accounts, influencer communities, and alternative media networks generate and amplify a disproportionate share of anti-immigrant content. Posts have included videos with captions reading June 30, I cannot wait, or images of the date pierced by bullet holes. AFP Fact Check has debunked numerous videos falsely presented as evidence of attacks on foreign nationals that were filmed years earlier or in other countries.

Other posts falsely claimed to show an official government announcement of the June 30 deadline using AI-generated notices bearing the national coat of arms. It is very clear online that there are groups and organisations and individuals who are happy to light a match on a very volatile situation and then walk away when that fire erupts, public works minister Dean Macpherson told journalists Friday, calling on police to act.

TikTok banned the account of one of the movement's most vocal leaders, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, which had more than 378,000 followers, but her other social media accounts remained active. Murmur Intelligence says today's anti-foreigner mobilisation reflects an ecosystem that has been developing for years, transforming emotionally charged incidents into broader narratives that blame migrants for crime, unemployment, and other state failures. These interests converge around xenophobic civil unrest, co-founder Kyle Findlay said at a Johannesburg event against hate speech.

The roots included 2020 campaigns by the #PutSouthAfricaFirst campaign and the radical Operation Dudula group that evolved into a self-sustaining ecosystem fuelled by anonymous media channels, political support, and coordinated online mobilisation. South Africa's modern xenophobic movement has been built intentionally over the past six years but repeated warnings have fallen on deaf ears, Findlay said.

This movement has been working to make the forest drier and drier and to raise the grievances that can turn into the sparks to light the forest fire. South Africa's laws prohibiting hate speech and incitement to violence mostly predate modern social media platforms, said Kimal Harvey, an attorney at the Legal Resources Centre. In 2023, a former Operation Dudula activist was fined or jailed for circulating an inflammatory anti-foreigner voice note on WhatsApp.

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, daughter of former president Jacob Zuma, is on trial for incitement over social media posts following her father's jailing in July 2021, which sparked unrest that claimed more than 350 lives. Experts say algorithms continue to reward emotionally charged content to the profit of social media companies. They are not going to self-regulate; it is too lucrative, said Sharon Ekambaram, who heads the Refugee and Migrant Rights Programme at Lawyers for Human Rights.

Algorithms decide what we get to see first, said Phathiswa Magopeni, chair of UNESCO's Social Media 4 Peace coalition. This is why outrage outperforms accuracy. The situation remains tense with no official intervention to counter the disinformation, leaving thousands of foreign nationals in fear and uncertainty





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