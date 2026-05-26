Xavi Hernández Praises Lionel Messi as a Unique Talent and Unbeatable

Former Barcelona midfielder and coach Xavi Hernández has described Lionel Messi as a unique talent football may never see again, insisting no player he has encountered compares to the Argentine superstar. Xavi, who spent 15 years playing alongside Messi at Barcelona, praised the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner for his complete mastery of the game, describing him as exceptional both on and off the pitch.

Former Barcelona midfielder and coach Xavi Hernández has described Lionel Messi as a unique talent football may never see again, insisting no player he has encountered compares to the Argentine superstar.

Xavi, who spent 15 years playing alongside Messi at Barcelona, praised the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner for his complete mastery of the game, describing him as exceptional both on and off the pitch. Speaking during an interview on Romário’s YouTube channel, the former Spain international said Messi stood above every player he had played with or watched, including Brazilian forward Neymar.

"When will a player like Messi come along again? I hope I’m wrong because I’d like them to improve Messi, but I don’t think it’s going to happen. I lived with Leo every day for 15 years, and he was the best at everything: technique, physicality, understanding the game, heading, his weaker foot, his mentality… he’s a competitive animal. Unbeatable," Xavi said.

The former Barcelona captain added that Messi had an extraordinary ability to elevate the performance of players around him whenever he was on the pitch.

"He was an invincible player, a phenomenon. He was also the easiest player to play with, because When you gave him the ball, he improved everything and made you better. I was a passer. He was from another planet—well, he is, because he’s going to play in a World Cup.

Besides, he’s a humble, hardworking, disciplined, perfectionist person," he stated. Xavi also recalled first watching Messi as a teenager and immediately recognising his exceptional qualities.

"I saw him when I was 16. He’s a phenomenon, from another planet, and also a good person. A good guy," he added. The Spaniard further revealed that he had attempted to convince Messi to return to FC Barcelona before the Argentine eventually moved elsewhere.

"I tried to get him to come back to Barcelona, but in the end, the president said no," Xavi disclosed. Messi is still playing club football with Major League Soccer (MLS) side, Inter Miami, and preparing to represent Argentina at the 2026 FIFA World Cu





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Xavi Hernández Lionel Messi Unique Talent Unbeatable Complete Mastery Of The Game Exceptional Both On And Off The Pitch Brazilian Forward Neymar World Cup

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