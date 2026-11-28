WWE star Jermaine Haley, known as Bronson Reed, died on Friday at 38 from medical complications three weeks after a Crown Jewel stunt in Riyadh involving Nigerian wrestler Oba Femi, who now faces fan backlash over the move.

WWE superstar Jermaine Haley, known in the ring as Bronson Reed, has died at the age of 38 from what the company called medical complications.

His death came on Friday, three weeks after his final on-screen appearance at the Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. WWE announced the death on Saturday but did not disclose the nature of the complications. The company also did not establish any connection between his death and injuries he reportedly sustained during the event. The Australian wrestler was hospitalised in Saudi Arabia following the November 7 incident before returning to the United States on November 18.

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At Crown Jewel, Reed was not billed for a match but became involved in the World Tag Team Championship contest featuring his stablemates, Bron Breakker and Austin Theory of The Vision, against Penta and JeVon Evans. Oba Femi confronted Reed during the intervention and slammed him off the entrance stage through a set of tables in a dramatic sequence. The move helped Penta and Evans secure victory and the tag-team titles.

It later came under scrutiny following reports that Reed suffered broken ribs and a lacerated kidney. Reed reportedly remained in Saudi Arabia for medical treatment after the incident, with WWE medical personnel and an executive said to have stayed behind to oversee his care. Although WWE acknowledged his hospitalisation, the company did not publicly disclose details of his injuries or the procedure he reportedly underwent.

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Fan Debate Over Stunt Execution

His death, nine days after his return to the United States, has intensified online debates over the stunt. Some fans questioned its execution and whether adequate safety measures were in place. An X user, @BabyFarkImgur, alleged that Reed appeared to be checking the positioning of the tables before the stunt and argued that Oba Femi should have rotated him further to ensure a safer landing. The user wrote that it was a tremendous tragedy and believed it was avoidable.

Another user, @CauseILoveTruth, also faulted the execution of the move and alleged that Oba Femi threw Reed in the wrong direction. Other fans rejected the accusations against the Nigerian wrestler, arguing that the incident should not be interpreted as deliberate harm. User @Boger011 questioned why Femi was being blamed, insisting that organisers should have provided adequate safety measures around the tables and that wrestlers routinely take risks during performances.

@homemadecartel said they had watched the footage repeatedly but could not see how Femi could be held responsible for Reed death. @SteveAustine_ expressed sympathy for Femi, saying they could not imagine what the Nigerian wrestler might be going through following the news. @NEMAINARYAN, who claimed to have met the wrestler in person, appealed to fans to stop attacking him and respect Reed family. The controversy has brought renewed attention to Oba Femi growing profile in WWE.

Oba Femi Wrestling Background

Odugbesan, born in Lagos, was an amateur shot putter in Nigeria and represented the University of Lagos in athletics before relocating abroad in 2017 on an athletics scholarship. He competed for Middle Tennessee State University and the University of Alabama before switching to pro wrestling. He joined WWE through its Next in Line programme and rose through the NXT developmental brand, where he won the NXT Championship twice.

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Oba Femi became a popular name among WWE fans in 2026 when he went head-to-head with Brock Lesnar and Jey Uso, among others. His emergence has made him one of the Nigerian wrestlers attracting attention on the international stage, but the backlash following Reed death has placed him in an uncomfortable position as fans continue to debate the circumstances of the incident.

Reed joined WWE in 2019 and was an accomplished wrestler who won the NXT North American Championship during his first stint with the company. He returned to WWE in 2022 after competing in other promotions, including New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Impact Wrestling, where he performed under the name Jonah. He also won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal in 2024.

History of Wrestling Fatalities

The incident has revived memories of other fatal accidents in professional wrestling, a sports-entertainment industry built around physically demanding performances, high-impact moves and carefully choreographed stunts. In 2015, Mexican wrestler Pedro Aguayo Ramírez, known as Perro Aguayo Jr., died at 35 after sustaining a neck injury during a match in Tijuana, Mexico.

Aguayo became unconscious after receiving a flying kick from fellow wrestler Rey Mysterio Jr., but the match continued for nearly two minutes before participants and the referee realised the seriousness of his condition. He was taken to hospital, where he died. An autopsy found that he suffered neck trauma and a cervical fracture.