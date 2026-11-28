WWE star Bronson Reed died at 38 from medical complications weeks after a Crown Jewel incident with Oba Femi, sparking debate over blame.

WWE star Bronson Reed died on Friday, November 27, at the age of 38, three weeks after an incident involving Nigerian wrestler Oba Femi at WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Incident at Crown Jewel

WWE said he died from medical complications but did not disclose their nature or whether they were connected to the injuries he reportedly sustained. Reed, whose real name was Jermaine Haley, made his last WWE appearance at Crown Jewel on November 7. He was not scheduled to compete but intervened in the World Tag Team Championship match between his Vision stablemates Bron Breakker and Austin Theory and opponents Penta and Je'Von Evans.

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Femi appeared and confronted Reed, then slammed him off the entrance stage and through a set of tables in a dramatic sequence. The move helped Penta and Evans win the tag-team titles. Reports said Reed suffered multiple broken ribs and a lacerated kidney. Reed remained in Saudi Arabia for treatment while the WWE roster traveled home.

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Reports said WWE medical personnel and an executive stayed behind. WWE acknowledged he was hospitalized and reports said he underwent surgery, though the company gave no details. On November 18, wrestling outlet Fightful confirmed Reed had returned to the United States after treatment and was recovering from surgery. There was no further public update before WWE announced his death nine days later on its social media platforms on Saturday.

Bronson Reed's Wrestling Career

Reed joined WWE in 2019. He won the NXT North American Championship in his first stint and returned in 2022 after competing for New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Impact Wrestling as Jonah. He also won the 2024 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Femi, whose real name is Isaac Odugbesan, is from Lagos and is a former shot putter who represented the University of Lagos before moving abroad in 2017.

He joined WWE through its Next in Line programme and won the NXT Championship twice. Some social media users blamed Femi for how he executed the move. A user tweeting as @BabyFarkImgur said Reed appeared to check the tables as he fell. That is Oba's job to make sure he lands safely, the user wrote, adding the tables were set up wrong and Femi did not check them.

Another user, @CauseILoveTruth, also criticized the execution, writing, Oba threw Bronson Reed the wrong way. The tables are horizontal and Oba was supposed to throw Bronson's body vertically but he got caught up in the moment. Others defended Femi. @Boger011 asked, How is this Oba's fault?

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Fan Reactions and Blame

If anyone is to blame, it's the organisers for not having proper padding around the table. The user added that wrestlers take huge risks and accidents happen, and said people attack Femi because he is Nigerian and African. @homemadecartel said they watched the clip more than five times and could not see how Femi could be blamed, calling it nothing but an accident. @SteveAustine_ expressed sympathy, saying, I am feeling sorry for Oba Femi right now.

Can't imagine what he must be going through after getting the news. @PolScientistMG wrote, Obafemi is NOT responsible for Bronson Reed's death. Let the boy rest in peace. @NEMAINARYAN, who said they met Femi, described him as a genuine human being and urged people to stop attacking him and respect Reed's children and loved ones.

WWE described Reed as a larger-than-life performer, a devoted family man and a beloved colleague, extending condolences to his pregnant wife Paige, their daughter, friends and fans. No official findings connect the November 7 sequence to his death. The online reaction renewed discussion about the line between scripted wrestling performances and real-life consequences. Fans urged others to avoid assigning blame without verified medical findings, stressing that Femi has not been established as responsible.

Reed's death also brought attention to previous fatal incidents involving professional wrestlers during matches.