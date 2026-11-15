Wu-Tang Clan, Phil Collins Inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2026

Wu-Tang Clan and Phil Collins lead the 2026 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees at a Los Angeles gala, featuring emotional performances and honoring music legends.

The 2026 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees were honored at a star-studded ceremony held in Los Angeles at the Peacock Theater on November 14, 2026. The historic event celebrated legendary musicians including the Wu-Tang Clan, Phil Collins, Billy Idol, Joy Division, and New Order. This annual gala recognizes artists who have made significant contributions to the evolution of rock music.

Wu-Tang Clan Makes Historic Induction Appearance

The Wu-Tang Clan arrived in force, bringing raw energy to the stage with performances of their signature hits such as "C.R.E.A.M" and "Wu‐Tang Clan Ain't Nuthing ta F' Wit." The group celebrated their induction from Staten Island to the global stage, with member Method Man noting their journey from being banned on radio to achieving this prestigious honor. The night also highlighted the impact of women in hip-hop, with inductees Queen Latifah and MC Lyte joining the roster.

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Phil Collins Returns with Emotional Tribute

Phil Collins made a second induction to the hall, having previously been honored as a member of Genesis. The British drummer and singer walked to the stage using two canes, acknowledging his age but delivering a poignant performance of "In The Air Tonight." The song was introduced by Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, who played the iconic drum fill while Cynthia Erivo sang the vocals. Collins expressed gratitude backstage, stating his life has been defined by successive dreams coming true.

Billy Idol and Steve Stevens Honor Punk Legacy

Punk rocker Billy Idol performed his hit "Rebel Yell" following an induction from Gwen Stefani. Idol took the stage alongside his longtime guitarist Steve Stevens, who was also inducted into the hall. The pair emphasized the positive nature of punk music, with Idol stating that the genre fosters freedom and pride in individual differences. This performance underscored the enduring influence of post-punk aesthetics on modern music.

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Starring Roles and Joint Inductions Define Gala

Several major acts did not attend the ceremony, including Oasis, Sade, and Iron Maiden, who were touring in Australia. Actor Bob Odenkirk inducted Oasis, describing their music as a "dose of Viagra for the ego," while Trent Reznor introduced the joint induction of Joy Division and New Order. The pairing was rare, as New Order formed from the ashes of Joy Division after the tragic death of lead singer Ian Curtis in 1980. These tributes highlighted the deep connections between different eras of rock and alternative music.

Luther Vandross and Ahmet Ertegun Award Recipients

The ceremony also paid tribute to soul legends and industry figures. Oprah Winfrey introduced the legacy of the late Luther Vandross, with Usher performing a rendition of "Never Too Much." The prestigious Ahmet Ertegun Award went to legendary television host Ed Sullivan for his non-performing contributions. Producers like Rick Rubin were also honored, with the Red Hot Chili Peppers performing in Rubin-inspired costumes to celebrate his influential career in music production.