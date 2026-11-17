The World Trade Centre Abuja has introduced the Chairman's Cup, a maiden lawn tennis and table tennis tournament for tenants, to promote workplace wellness, networking and community building, with plans for five-a-side football and two padel courts.

The World Trade Centre Abuja has introduced a sports competition for its tenants and occupants to promote workplace wellness, strengthen business relationships and build a more connected commercial community.

The initiative, known as the Chairman's Cup, features lawn tennis and table tennis competitions, with plans to expand to five-a-side football and padel. The management said on Tuesday that the tournament was designed to take relationships among occupants beyond conventional office interactions by creating opportunities for networking, physical exercise and healthy competition. The competition, launched on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, is the first of its kind at the centre and was organised in honour of the chairman of Churchgate Group.

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Chairman Karim Vision Drives Community Building

The Vice-President of World Trade Centre Abuja, Ahmed Adelaja Karim, said the initiative was introduced to build a community where businesses and professionals could interact beyond their daily commercial activities. He said the chairman's leadership had driven the development of major commercial, residential and warehousing infrastructure in Nigeria. Karim said the chairman is a visionary leader, adding that this is evident in the infrastructure Churchgate as a group has built over time.

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He stated that whether in commercial real estate, residential real estate, in and around Nigeria, or even warehousing facilities, the group is number one. He explained that the tournament is in honour of the chairman to celebrate his outstanding vision in leading such a group in Nigeria. The vice-president said the tournament was the first of its kind at the centre, following growing interest among tenants in building relationships and fostering a stronger community within the facility.

According to him, some recent occupants were interested in more than securing office accommodation, as they also wanted opportunities to interact, build friendships and improve their welfare. He noted that the centre had recently attracted interesting business occupiers who were equally interested in building a community, fostering friendships and improving the welfare of people working within its premises.

Sports Foster Unifying Professional Networking Platforms

Karim said the competition would provide an informal networking platform for businesses operating within the centre, noting that sporting activities could foster relationships that might translate into commercial partnerships. He described sports as a unifying factor, particularly in a country such as Nigeria, where people from different ethnic, cultural and professional backgrounds interact. He added that physical and mental health were important to workplace productivity, irrespective of whether an individual was a business owner, sole trader or employee.

The vice-president said the management intended to expand the initiative beyond lawn tennis and table tennis, adding that plans were underway to organise five-a-side football competitions and develop two padel courts. He said the proposed facilities would allow office occupants to exercise during work breaks or after closing hours without having to leave the premises.

He added that winners of the maiden competition would receive prizes, including the Chairman's Cup for the overall winner, and expressed optimism that subsequent editions would attract wider participation and incorporate more sporting activities. Also underscoring the importance of the initiative, Roberto Pozzi, who represented the Managing Director of Nigeria Agip Exploration, Maurizio Pinna, said recreational activities were necessary for professionals operating in demanding corporate environments.

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Pozzi, whose company operates from the World Trade Centre, said the opportunity to participate in sporting activities would promote teamwork, encourage collaboration and provide workers with a healthy break from their regular responsibilities. He explained that sports helped professionals manage workplace stress, clear their minds and regain the mental alertness required to make sound decisions.

Recreation Enhances Workplace Productivity And Mental Health

According to him, physical exercise also improves reaction time, decision-making and mental performance, making recreational activities particularly important for workers dealing with heavy workloads and demanding corporate targets. The initiative is anchored on WTC Abuja's 'Live, Play, Work' philosophy, which seeks to integrate commercial activities with recreation, wellness and social interaction within the same environment.

Beyond the immediate sporting benefits, the tournament presents an opportunity to address the growing need for Nigerian businesses to incorporate employee welfare, recreational facilities and social interaction into their workplace culture. In a business environment where long working hours, professional pressures and demanding targets often dominate daily activities, initiatives that encourage workers to remain physically active and socially connected could contribute to improved morale, stronger working relationships and greater productivity.

The Chairman's Cup is therefore expected to serve not only as a sporting competition but also as a platform for building professional networks, encouraging healthy lifestyles and strengthening the sense of community among businesses operating within the World Trade Centre, Abuja.