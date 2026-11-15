Nigerian Landlord Olufemi Falade Owes Over 450,000 Dollars After Brooklyn Building Collapse Killed Eight

Olufemi Falade, the landlord of the collapsed Brooklyn building that killed eight people, owes more than 450,000 dollars in fines, taxes and water bills and has appeared six times on New York City's Worst Landlord Watchlist.

Olufemi Falade, the Nigerian-born landlord of the Brooklyn apartment building that collapsed on Wednesday, owes more than 450,000 dollars in fines, unpaid taxes and water bills, according to a New York Post report.

The building at 1321 Flatbush Avenue collapsed at about 4 pm on Wednesday, November 11, killing eight people. It plunged into an adjoining construction site where excavation work was underway. New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said on Saturday that Falade is the registered head officer of the property. Falade has appeared on the Public Advocate's annual Worst Landlord Watchlist six times in the last decade.

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He first appeared in 2017, ranking 93rd. He appeared again in 2019 at 66th, 2020 at 50th, 2021 at 68th, 2022 at 100th, and most recently in 2024 at 95th. Williams said landlords with poor maintenance records routinely put profit over people. He added that Falade has a documented history of failing to maintain properties.

Department Of Buildings Investigation

The Department of Buildings is leading an investigation into the collapse, examining every aspect of the building and all construction work. Williams said that while the exact cause is not yet known, any negligence that may have contributed must be identified and everyone responsible held accountable. The New York Post reported that Falade owes 170,000 dollars in fines issued by the Department of Buildings in 2019 for improperly displayed signs.

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He also owes the city 114,945 dollars in unpaid water bills accumulated over several years and 113,526 dollars in property taxes dating to 2021. He owes the Internal Revenue Service another 49,269 dollars for unpaid personal federal income taxes from a 2010 lien, and New York state another 4,316 dollars in personal income taxes. In 2006, Falade was sentenced to 12 days in jail and fined 50,000 dollars for civil contempt for failing to fix more than 1,800 violations.

These included vermin infestations, exposed wires and leaking pipes at 12 Brooklyn buildings he owned at the time. The building that collapsed had 98 open violations with the Department of Housing Preservation and Development before it fell. Violations included a leaky roof, defective doors, bedbug infestations and exposed wiring. Leaky roof violations date as far back as 1976 and continued through earlier this year.

Shell Companies And Transfers

The building, which is 96 years old, was purchased by Falade in 1999 for an undisclosed price under the entity Femi Realty Corp. In November 2024, Falade transferred ownership to another entity he controls, Isolag Realty Corp, signing the deed as both seller and buyer with no money exchanged. Legal experts said shifting properties between shell companies to evade fines and taxes is common among rogue landlords but does not absolve them of debt.

City Councilwoman Farah Louis called for a full investigation into the collapse. A building does not simply collapse in the middle of a residential neighbourhood without warning signs or systemic failures, Louis said. I am demanding a full investigation of 2625 Bedford Avenue's structural inspection records, active permits, open violations, and landlord maintenance history.

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If negligence or ignored safety complaints contributed to this fatal collapse, where children, pregnant women, and elderly New Yorkers were put in harm's way, those responsible must be held fully accountable under the law. Williams said investigations are ongoing to establish the cause of the collapse and determine whether negligence contributed to the tragedy. The city's Department of Buildings is examining every aspect of the building and all construction work.

Accountability For Tragedy

Falade's documented record of failing to maintain properties has raised concerns about whether negligence played a role in the deaths of eight New Yorkers.