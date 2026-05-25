Worsening health conditions in Nigeria's Zamfara State during rainy season

Médecins Sans Frontières has raised alarm over worsening health and humanitarian conditions in northwestern Nigeria, warning that the rainy season is driving deadly outbreaks of malaria, cholera, typhoid and acute malnutrition across vulnerable communities in Zamfara State.

A humanitarian medical organisation, Médecins Sans Frontières , has raised alarm over worsening health and humanitarian conditions in northwestern Nigeria, warning that the rainy season is driving deadly outbreaks of malaria, cholera, typhoid and acute malnutrition across vulnerable communities in Zamfara State .

The annual rains, which usually begin between May and September, have become a 'season of death' for many families already displaced and impoverished by years of armed violence and insecurity. According to MSF, flooding, stagnant water, poor sanitation and overcrowded living conditions are increasing the spread of infectious diseases, while worsening food shortages and limited access to healthcare continue to expose thousands of residents to preventable deaths. The rainy season affects the way we see patients.

It increases the risks and transmission of many diseases, like malaria, cholera and other acute watery diarrheal diseases. In places where sanitation is poor and water sources are unsafe, any contamination can spread quickly. MSF disclosed that in 2025 alone, it treated 136,778 malaria patients and 13,877 cholera cases in Zamfara State. The organisation also highlighted the growing burden of typhoid-related complications, especially among children.

Beyond disease outbreaks, the rainy season also coincides with the annual lean season, when food supplies are depleted, and malnutrition rates rise sharply. MSF said it treated 60,566 malnourished children in Zamfara in 2025, noting that children under 15 and pregnant women remain the most vulnerable. The group further expressed concern over worsening access to healthcare in conflict-affected communities, citing insecurity, flooded roads, damaged bridges and the high cost of transportation as major barriers preventing residents from accessing timely treatment.

Urgent preventive measures, including improved access to clean water and sanitation, stronger vaccination campaigns, and better-equipped healthcare facilities, are needed to reduce illness and mortality during the rainy season





MobilePunch / 🏆 8. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Médecins Sans Frontières Zamfara State Rainy Season Disease Outbreaks Malaria Cholera Typhoid Acute Malnutrition Food Shortages Limited Access To Healthcare Insecurity Flooding Stagnant Water Poor Sanitation Overcrowded Living Conditions Waterborne Diseases Malnourished Children Typhoid Fever Emergency Surgery Season Of Death Annual Lean Season Vaccination Campaigns Better-Equipped Healthcare Facilities

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PDP Benue State Chapter Confermances: 37 Candidates Selected For State Assembly ElectionsThe Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Benue State Chapter has appointed 37 consensus candidates to contest the State House of Assembly elections across various constituencies.

Read more »

APC 2027 Presidential Primary: State-by-State results of Tinubu and OsifoThe Nation Newspaper APC 2027 Presidential Primary: State-by-State results of Tinubu and Osifo

Read more »

Lagos State Attorney-General faults Nigeria Police Force over non-compliance with anti-land grabbing directivesNigeria

Read more »

Abduction of Pupils, Teachers and Residents in Ogbomoso-Yawota: A Reflection of Nigeria's Worsening InsecurityThe recent abduction of pupils, teachers and residents from Community High School, Ahoro-Esinle, and Baptist Nursery and Primary School in the Ogbomoso-Yawota area of Oriire Local Government Area has sent shockwaves across Nigeria. The incident highlights the deteriorating security situation in the south-west and the need for stronger regional collaboration on security. The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has disclosed that he wrote to south-west governors on the need for stronger regional collaboration on security, but his proposals were allegedly ignored. The incident raises serious questions about the ability of regional security structures to respond effectively to mass abductions and terrorist activities. The Nigerian Tribune has identified some of the major challenges confronting the Amotekun corps, including inadequate funding, inferior weapons, poor logistics and lack of prosecutorial authority. The incident highlights the need for urgent action to address the security challenges facing the south-west.

Read more »