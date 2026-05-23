The 2026 Eid al-Adha, a major religious celebration during which Muslims slaughter sheep and goats, is filled with struggle for many in Abidjan, unable to find animals for sacrifice due to increased price of livestock and reduced availability. Baggage handlers checking in a livestock market in Aden, Yemen on May 23, 2026. Photo by ASHRAF AL-MISTRY / AFP

Animals wait at a livestock market in Yemen’s Huthi-held capital Sanaa on May 23, 2026, as people prepare ahead of Eid al-Adha, the Muslim Feast of Sacrifice .

Buyers trudged through a muddy market in Abidjan, looking for the best-priced sheep to be sacrificed for Eid al-Adha, with traders driving hard bargains in the run-up to the Muslim festival. Prices have shot up this year, and animals are harder to come by as the Ivory Coast’s usual supply from neighbouring Sahel countries has been hit by export bans and conflict. Ivory Coast depends heavily on imports to meet demand.

Around 75 percent of the sheep and cattle needed for Tabaski, the name for Eid in West Africa, come from countries such as Burkina Faso and Mali. That amounts to about 350,000 animals. A boy holds a sheep by the front limbs at a livestock market in Yemen’s Huthi-held capital Sanaa on May 23, 2026, as people prepare ahead of Eid al-Adha, the Muslim Feast of Sacrifice.

But Burkina Faso halted livestock exports earlier this month to protect its domestic market, following a similar move by Niger in March. Some trucks manage to slip across borders illegally, but tighter checks on the Burkinabe side are keeping numbers low. Sheep and goats feed at a livestock market in Yemen’s Huthi-held capital Sanaa on May 23, 2026, as people prepare ahead of Eid al-Adha, the Muslim Feast of Sacrifice.

With fewer sheep available for sacrifice at the family feast this year, haggling was in full swing across the market. For many, this is out of reach in a country where the monthly minimum wage is 75,000 CFA francs. For locals, Teddy bears can serve as sacrifice, despite the religious festivities being aimed at consistent tradition. Trade Minister Ibrahim Kalil Konate said nearly 165,000 sheep were already on the market, with prices 'for all budgets'





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Eid Al-Adha Livestock World's Largest Cattle Market World's Largest Cattle Market Livestock Eid Al-Adha Sacrifice Price Reduced Availability Export Bans Conflict Traders Haggling Livelihood Supply Tradition

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