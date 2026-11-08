World number one Elena Rybakina withdraws from 2026 WTA Finals due to viral illness

Elena Rybakina, the world number one, has withdrawn from the 2026 WTA Finals in Indian Wells because of a viral illness, ending her title defense. Marta Kostyuk replaces her in the eight-player draw.

World number one Elena Rybakina has withdrawn from the 2026 WTA Finals in Indian Wells because of a viral illness, ending her bid to defend the title she won last year.

The 27-year-old Kazakh announced her decision on Saturday, a day before the season-ending tournament begins, saying she was not physically ready to compete after a demanding campaign. Rybakina said in a statement, I am really sad to inform all my fans and supporters that I unfortunately have to withdraw from the WTA Finals this year. She added, I have had an incredible season, but my body is just not physically ready to compete.

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Rybakina Withdraws From WTA Finals

I am going to spend some time resting and recovering at home and getting myself ready for the 2027 season. The WTA later confirmed that her withdrawal was due to a viral illness. She also pulled out of the Pan Pacific Open quarter-finals in Tokyo last month because of a neck injury. Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk has replaced Rybakina in the eight-player singles draw as the first alternate.

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She is scheduled to face Linda Noskova in the opening match on Sunday. Rybakina was set to return as defending champion after winning the 2025 edition in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. She had hoped to become the first player since American great Serena Williams in 2014 to win the WTA Finals in consecutive years. Her withdrawal comes after a remarkable 2026 campaign in which she captured four trophies: the Australian Open, Stuttgart, the US Open and Ningbo.

She also finished runner-up at Indian Wells and Toronto, underlining her consistency. She finished the season with a 54-14 match record, including 17 wins in 19 Grand Slam outings. Her success was largely driven by an outstanding serving performance, with 438 aces, 140 more than second-placed Aryna Sabalenka. Rybakina also recorded a tour-leading 1,775 winners and an unmatched 10 victories against fellow top-10 players.

Rybakina Reaches Number One Ranking

She secured the year-end world number one ranking while competing in Tokyo in October. That ended Aryna Sabalenka's 99-week reign at the top, following Rybakina's victory over the Belarusian in the US Open final six weeks earlier. Rybakina has won six of her 15 career titles since October last year, ending a nearly four-year wait to add to her maiden Grand Slam triumph at Wimbledon in 2022.

Her absence will be a major setback to the WTA Finals, as she misses the chance to close an outstanding season by defending her championship.