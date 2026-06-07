World Cup 2026: National Teams Unveil Creative Preparations Ahead of Expanded Tournament

From Norway's Viking-themed photoshoot to Brazil's traditional send-off, national teams at the 2026 FIFA World Cup have been captivating global audiences with their creative preparations ahead of the expanded 48-team tournament.

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup begins across North America, national teams have been captivating global audiences with their creative photoshoots, dramatic departures, and culturally resonant preparations.

These moments blend national pride, heritage, and star power ahead of the expanded 48-team tournament. Norway's return to the World Cup after 28 years was marked by an epic Viking-themed photoshoot. The squad, including Erling Haaland and Martin Ødegaard, posed in authentic warrior gear beside longships against a dramatic fjord backdrop.

Meanwhile, Brazil received a traditional send-off with a water salute at Rio de Janeiro's airport, while Turkey ensured its team received a special farewell with a convoy of over 100 vehicles. Japan's arrival in Mexico was greeted with flair, as fans presented the squad with cowboy hats. Senegal held a farewell dinner on the pitch at the Stade Abdoulaye Wade, and Argentina's plane featured a decorative nod to Lionel Messi.

South Africa officially presented its national team, Bafana Bafana, with the flag during a send-off dinner. As co-hosts, Mexico released an official team portrait, and President Emmanuel Macron met with the French squad. England, led by Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham, arrived in Florida under head coach Thomas Tuchel





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