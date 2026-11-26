The World Bank urges Nigeria to invest in childcare to create 17 million jobs and boost GDP. This report details the economic benefits and implementation strategies discussed at the National Care Forum in Lagos.

The World Bank Group has issued a direct call for expanded public and private investment into Nigeria's childcare sector, citing the potential to generate up to 17 million jobs while significantly raising women's participation in the national economy. This strategic push was formally articulated at the National Care Forum, which the Bank convened in Lagos last week to bridge the gap between policy development and practical implementation.

Economic Growth and GDP Projections

The World Bank Group projects that closing gender gaps across key economic sectors could add up to 22.9 billion dollars annually to Nigeria's gross domestic product. The institution identifies care responsibilities as a primary barrier to women's economic engagement, noting that Nigerian women spend approximately five times as much time on unpaid care work compared to men.

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Addressing these disparities through improved childcare infrastructure is framed as a critical mechanism for unlocking this economic value. The forum, themed Advancing Nigeria's Care Economy: Jobs, Growth and Productivity, brought together a diverse coalition of government officials, employers, financial institutions, investors, and childcare providers to focus on moving the country's care agenda forward.

Leadership Perspectives on Infrastructure

Christian Mulamula, head of the International Finance Corporation office for Nigeria, argued that childcare must be recognized as vital economic infrastructure due to its profound effect on labor force participation, business productivity, and human capital development. He emphasized that while care may begin in the home, its impact extends far beyond the household, shaping whether women can take up opportunities and participate fully in the economy.

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Mulamula further noted that these care dynamics determine how families thrive, how businesses attract and retain talent, and how Nigeria builds the human capital required for its future. He stated that government entities, businesses, financial institutions, and childcare providers must act in concert to build a sustainable care economy that supports these broad societal goals.

Ali Andrew Madugu, director of the Child Development Department at the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, echoed the need for stronger collaboration at the federal level. He indicated that implementing the National Care Policy would require intensified cooperation with state governments, the private sector, and development partners to strengthen childcare standards and develop a skilled care workforce.

Market Gaps and Financial Barriers

Data presented by the World Bank Group highlights significant structural gaps in the current market, revealing that 92 percent of childcare facilities in Nigeria are independently owned. Furthermore, 76 percent of childcare entrepreneurs report having no access to formal finance, which stifles sector growth and limits the scalability of service provision across the country.

Despite the clear demand, supply-side support remains low, with only five percent of employers currently providing childcare support or other family-friendly arrangements. However, evidence cited at the forum shows that 67 percent of working parents believe that better access to childcare would directly improve their productivity, underscoring a strong alignment between workforce needs and care services.

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Abayomi Oluyomi, the Lagos State commissioner for finance who represented Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, reinforced the urgency of treating care services as essential infrastructure. He stated that increasing productivity, strengthening small businesses, and expanding women's economic participation require treating childcare as part of the foundational infrastructure that supports broader economic growth.

Implementation Initiatives and Future Steps

To support these efforts, the World Bank Group is advancing several targeted initiatives, including the Innovation Development and Effectiveness in the Acquisition of Skills Project. This project has developed Nigeria's first National Occupational Standards for childcare, covering safety, hygiene, nutrition, responsive caregiving, and early stimulation to ensure quality service delivery.

More than 4,500 aspiring caregivers and entrepreneurs, approximately 90 percent of whom are women, are currently being trained under these new standards. Concurrently, the IFC is working through the Nigeria Gender Country Program and Care Works Nigeria to expand access to quality childcare and mobilize investment from financial institutions and investors across the sector.

Looking ahead, the World Bank's Africa Gender Innovation Lab is gathering evidence on childcare delivery models and incentives to raise demand for services. These efforts will complement the Nigeria Early Childhood Development operation, which is being prepared with the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning to support all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory in delivering integrated services for young children.