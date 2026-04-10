World Bank Lowers Nigeria's 2026 Economic Growth Forecast to 4.1%

The World Bank has reduced its 2026 economic growth projection for Nigeria to 4.1%, down from the previous estimate of 4.4%. This revision is attributed to a combination of factors, including global economic uncertainties and structural constraints. The report also provides updated forecasts for subsequent years, highlighting the key drivers of growth and potential challenges.

The World Bank has revised downwards its economic growth projections for Nigeria , estimating an average growth of 4.1 percent in 2026. This represents a decrease from the previous projection of 4.4 percent made in October 2025 for both 2026 and 2027. The bank has also adjusted its forecast for 2027 to 4.2 percent and provided a 4.3 percent growth estimate for 2028. The updated figures are detailed in the April 2026 Africa Economic Update, titled ‘Making Industrial Policy Work in Africa’.

The World Bank attributes the projected growth to a more stable macroeconomic environment and a gradual recovery in investment. The services sector, including information and communication technology (ICT), finance, and real estate, is expected to remain the primary driver of economic expansion. In contrast, the agriculture and industrial sectors are anticipated to experience slower growth due to existing structural challenges. The report suggests that the decline in inflation, from 23 percent in 2025 to 14.9 percent in 2026 and further to 10.7 percent by 2028, will be a consequence of the delayed impact of stricter policies and improvements in supply chain conditions. \The World Bank indicates that while poverty levels remain high, they are expected to gradually decline as inflation eases, although the rate of reduction could be slowed by elevated fuel prices, a factor associated with the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The report notes that rising oil prices could contribute to improvements in fiscal and external balances, however, these gains might be partly offset by volatile capital flows amid the existing global economic uncertainties. Furthermore, business confidence and the momentum of reforms could be hindered by fluctuations in commodity prices, stricter global financial conditions, security concerns, and policy uncertainties anticipated as the 2027 elections approach. The World Bank projects that economic activity across sub-Saharan Africa will expand by 4.1 percent in 2026, consistent with the 2025 figures. This overall regional forecast reflects a 0.3 percentage point reduction compared to the October 2025 projection. This downward revision affects several major countries in the region, including Angola, Kenya, Mozambique, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, and Zambia. According to the report, downward revisions were made to growth forecasts for 2026 in approximately 60 percent of the countries in the region, encompassing 29 out of 47 nations. \Despite the decreased growth projections, the World Bank indicates that economic activity across the region will be supported by improved macroeconomic stability. This stability includes more effective inflation control, stronger domestic currencies, and a decrease in fuel and food prices. The adjustments made to Nigeria's growth forecast and those of other countries in sub-Saharan Africa highlight the complex economic dynamics at play. External factors, such as global commodity price fluctuations, international financial conditions, and geopolitical events, directly influence growth prospects. Internal factors, like domestic policy and the robustness of various sectors, also play a significant role. The World Bank's assessment provides critical insights for policymakers and investors, offering information to navigate the economic landscape and formulate effective strategies. The report emphasizes the importance of addressing structural constraints, promoting diversification, and fostering a conducive environment for sustainable growth. The consistent monitoring and analysis of these factors enable informed decision-making to promote economic resilience and development in Nigeria and across the African continent. This latest report provides a crucial framework to shape economic policies, focusing on macroeconomic stability, investment enhancement, and sector-specific strategies to achieve the projected growth targets and lessen the impacts of potential economic risks





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