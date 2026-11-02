World Bank HOPE Programme Trains 388 Officials on 2027 State Budget Alignment

The World Bank HOPE Governance Programme trained 388 officials from Nigeria's 36 states to align primary healthcare and basic education budgets with national standards for the 2027 fiscal year.

The World Bank -assisted HOPE Governance Programme has successfully completed a comprehensive training initiative for 388 government officials representing all 36 states of Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory. This strategic capacity-building exercise was conducted in Abuja to strengthen public financial management capabilities, specifically focusing on the sectors of basic education and primary healthcare. The initiative ensures that future budgetary allocations accurately reflect actual development priorities rather than arbitrary spending decisions.

Aligning State Budgets with National Standards

The core mechanism of this training involved aligning states' Annual Operational Plans for Primary Healthcare and Annual Consolidated Workplans for Basic Education with their respective fiscal budgets. This alignment process is critical as state governments prepare their 2027 fiscal proposals, requiring precise coordination between planning and financial execution. Dr. Assad Hassan, the National Coordinator of the HOPE Governance Programme, emphasized that the timing of this workshop was deliberate to ensure these standards are embedded in the upcoming budget cycles.

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Participants were trained on the practical application of the National Chart of Accounts and programme-based budgeting techniques. The goal is to address persistent gaps in planning, costing, and budget implementation that have historically created a disconnect between government spending and the delivery of essential services to citizens. By mastering these tools, state institutions can better prioritize project costs and map their initiatives against available budget ceilings.

Key Stakeholders and Strategic Objectives

Dr. Deborah Odoh, Permanent Secretary at the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, and Mr. Ikechukwu Nweje, the World Bank Task Team Lead for the HOPE Governance Programme, were present to endorse the programme's strategic direction. The workshop brought together senior officials responsible for budget preparation, including permanent secretaries of budget and planning ministries. It also engaged executive chairmen of State Universal Basic Education Boards and executive secretaries of State Primary Healthcare Development Agencies.

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Dr. Assad Hassan explained that achieving the programme's Disbursement-Linked Indicator 2 requires a coordinated, multisectoral approach. This indicator mandates that states align their budgets with the National Chart of Accounts, a complex financial standard that ensures consistency and transparency across all government sectors. Hassan stressed that effective collaboration among budget, health, and education institutions is essential to ensure that planning, budgeting, and implementation remain properly aligned throughout the fiscal cycle.

Financial Accountability and Service Delivery

The training focused heavily on the principle that government budgets must be driven by development priorities and measurable outcomes. Dr. Assad Hassan stated that a good plan without a budget is merely an aspiration, while a budget without a plan is an invitation to inefficiency. The programme aims to ensure that every naira allocated is linked to a clearly defined priority and supported by a realistic, actionable implementation plan.

Participants engaged in practical exercises involving actual government documents to identify and address state-specific planning and budgeting gaps. These exercises included mapping and geo-tagging projects to enhance accountability and ensure that funds translate into tangible benefits for residents. The programme works to ensure that state governments properly cost their priorities, providing adequate funding that directly improves public services.

Programme Timeline and Conclusion

The four-batch capacity-building workshop began last month and is scheduled to conclude on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. Joe Mutah, the Communications Officer of the HOPE Governance Programme, issued a statement confirming that the training was designed to improve the practical application of national financial standards in critical sectors. The comprehensive nature of the training, spanning one month, underscores the programme's commitment to institutional capacity building across the federation.

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By equipping 388 officials with the skills to reconcile sectoral workplans with available budget ceilings, the World Bank and Nigerian government are taking a significant step toward improving fiscal discipline. The successful completion of this training is expected to result in more transparent and effective budgeting processes for the 2027 fiscal year, directly impacting the quality of education and healthcare services available to Nigerian citizens.