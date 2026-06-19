Works Minister Umahi Expresses Confidence in President Tinubu's Divine Guidance and Extended Leadership to 2031

Nigerian Minister of Works Dave Umahi stated during an inspection of bridge projects in Lagos that he believes President Bola Tinubu will continue to receive divine guidance, allowing him to remain in office and lead national development until 2031. Umahi emphasized that the same God who brought Tinubu to power will help solve Nigeria's problems, especially insecurity, and urged Nigerians to support the government's security efforts. He discussed the administration's commitment to confronting challenges, expressed optimism about infrastructure project completions, and provided details about the Carter Bridge reconstruction timeline.

The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi , has expressed confidence that President Bola Tinubu will continue to receive divine guidance in leading Nigeria , saying such support would enable him to remain in office and drive national development up to 2031.

Umahi made the remark on Thursday during an inspection tour of major ongoing bridge projects in Lagos State, including the Carter Bridge, which is scheduled for reconstruction to commence next week. The minister said he believes the Tinubu administration will continue to enjoy divine backing in tackling the country's challenges, particularly insecurity.

"The same God that brought him is going to be there to solve all the problems," Umahi said, while urging Nigerians to support and cooperate with the government in addressing security concerns across the country. He noted that while no leader wishes to preside over instability, any responsible administration must confront challenges as they arise.

"There is no leader who will not want his reign to be peaceful, but when crises come, the leader must confront them. That is exactly what we are doing," he said. Umahi added that whether Nigeria's security challenges are politically motivated or not, he is confident that the President will be granted the wisdom and strength needed to address them and other national issues.

The minister also expressed optimism that all ongoing projects initiated under the current administration would be completed successfully.

"If we don't have the confidence that God is continuing to bless Tinubu, we will not be very bold to say this," he added, stressing that the government remains confident in Tinubu's leadership and divine favour. On the Carter Bridge project, Umahi disclosed that reconstruction is expected to be completed within three years, noting that it falls within the ministry's five-year infrastructure plan





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Nigeria President Bola Tinubu Dave Umahi Divine Guidance National Development Security Carter Bridge Infrastructure Lagos

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