Women's Wing Calls for Greater Female Participation in Nigeria's Real Estate Sector

The National Coordinator of the Women's Wing urges equal opportunities for female estate surveyors, highlighting a four‑day retreat in Abeokuta that will bring 200 to 250 professionals together to discuss challenges and prospects.

Ibironke Ogun, the National Coordinator of the Women's Wing, announced a new initiative aimed at increasing the visibility and participation of women in Nigeria's real estate industry. The announcement was made during a briefing to journalists on the eve of a four‑day retreat and investiture scheduled for Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Saturday, November 28.

Programme Overview and Objectives

The Women's Wing programme, titled "Women in Real Estate Practice: Challenges, Opportunities and Prospects," is designed to strengthen professional capacity, improve visibility and create more opportunities for female estate surveyors and valuers. Ogun said the event will bring together about 200 to 250 female professionals from branches across the country.

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She highlighted that the profession has evolved significantly in terms of female participation, noting that when she entered the field, women were a small minority. In a class of about 150, only five women were present, she recalled. Today, women occupy more professional and leadership positions across the industry.

Ensuring Equal Opportunities and Visibility

Ogun stated that the Women's Wing will focus on ensuring that qualified female estate surveyors are given equal opportunities to manage projects, secure professional appointments and occupy strategic positions in government and private organisations. She added that the wing will also seek greater visibility for female‑led firms, stressing that women possess the same professional competence as their male counterparts.

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Beyond gender inclusion, Ogun identified quackery and fraudulent property transactions as major challenges confronting the sector. She urged the public to verify the professional status of estate practitioners before engaging them, warning that patronising unqualified operators could expose property owners and investors to financial losses.

Professional Standards and Emerging Technologies

Registered estate surveyors and valuers are required to undergo professional training and examinations and operate within established regulatory and professional frameworks. Ogun explained that these professionals also operate under approved scales of fees, unlike unqualified operators who may charge arbitrary fees to attract unsuspecting clients.

She described the critical roles of estate surveyors and valuers beyond property sales, including valuation, property management, feasibility and viability studies, development advisory services and project coordination. An estate surveyor is trained to conduct feasibility and viability studies of projects, advising whether a project is viable and will give value for the investment, she said.

Ogun also discussed the use of artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies to improve professional practice. She said AI would not replace professional judgement but would serve as an assisted tool for improving efficiency, analysis and service delivery. "AI and other technologies are not going to be 100 per cent of what we do, but they will be assisted tools that will enhance our job," she added.

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Engaging the Next Generation and Upcoming Events

To strengthen the profession's pipeline, Ogun disclosed plans to introduce more young people, particularly secondary school students, to estate surveying and valuation. She said NIESV branches across the country would be encouraged to organise career talks in schools to educate students about the profession and its opportunities, part of efforts to "catch them young" and ensure that more young people understand the distinction between estate surveying and other professions within the built environment.

The four‑day retreat will feature professional lectures, networking and cultural activities, including visits to tourist attractions in Ogun State. The investiture, scheduled for Saturday, November 28, will include a lecture by Mrs Yinka, Managing Director of Orange Island, and other professional women in the built environment are expected to participate.

Ogun urged property owners and investors to patronise registered estate surveyors and valuers, irrespective of gender, to protect their investments and ensure professional accountability.