Women's safety concerns persist in Nigeria, with harassment rising in public spaces

The article discusses the escalating issue of harassment in Nigeria, with women often feeling unsafe and lacking protection from authorities. It highlights the lack of response and attention given to victims, and raises questions about the safety of women in the country.

, Rosman lamented that harassment has become normalised and largely unaddressed in parts of Nigeria , citing frequent incidents in crowded public spaces . Rosman stated that many cases of harassment, particularly in marketplaces, went unreported and received little public attention.

She questioned the safety of women in the country and argued that harassment in public spaces indicated a risk of more severe abuse in private settings. Rosman pointed to experiences in areas such as Yaba, Lagos, where she said women were often touched inappropriately without intervention. She expressed concern that the lack of response from authorities left women vulnerable and asked whether self-defense was becoming the only option





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Nigeria Women's Safety Harassment Crowded Public Spaces Unauthorized Touch

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