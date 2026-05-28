Women in Nightlife Campaign Highlights Realities of Female Workers in Nigeria's Hospitality Industry

The Women in Nightlife campaign uses visual storytelling and personal narratives to showcase the lived experiences of women in Nigeria's nightlife and hospitality sectors, addressing stereotypes and promoting dignity, safety, and representation.

A new initiative called Women in Nightlife (#WomenInNightlife) is challenging stereotypes by amplifying the voices of women working in Nigeria's nightlife and hospitality sectors. Launched around International Women's Day, the campaign uses visual storytelling , portraits, and placard messages to share personal reflections on identity, safety, dignity, ambition, and public perception.

Hermena Akosa, the campaign's founder, observes that assumptions about women in nightlife are often made without understanding the complexity of their experiences, careers, and ambitions. The campaign aims to foster honest storytelling and create a more balanced conversation about an industry that is frequently judged but rarely explored through the perspectives of the women within it.

Through social media documentation and a dedicated blog, Women in Nightlife continues to document first-person accounts across cities like Abuja and Lagos, highlighting the diverse roles women play in customer experience, administration, events, operations, entertainment, communications, and service delivery. Supported by venues such as Cage Nightclub Abuja and creative partners Badboy Tapes, the campaign not only seeks visibility but also encourages broader discussions on respect, dignity, safety, and representation for women in misunderstood industries





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Women In Nightlife Nigeria Nightlife Hospitality Industry Women's Rights Visual Storytelling Stereotypes Safety Dignity Representation

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