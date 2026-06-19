Women Empowerment and Legal Aid (WELA) Calls for Audit of Safe Schools Initiative Funds, Expert Proposes Solar-Powered Panic Alarm Systems

WELA, a women's rights group, has questioned the effectiveness of the Safe Schools Initiative, established by the Federal Government in 2014, more than a decade after its launch. The group expressed concern over the recurring attacks on schools and the abduction of students, stating that Nigerians deserve an account of how funds earmarked for school security have been utilized. Meanwhile, a safety and education expert has proposed the deployment of solar-powered panic alarm systems in schools across Nigeria as part of broader reforms to address rising cases of school abductions and insecurity.

Women Empowerment and Legal Aid (WELA) has called for a comprehensive audit of funds allocated to the Safe Schools Initiative , questioning its effectiveness more than a decade after its launch.

WELA expressed concern over the recurring attacks on schools and the abduction of students, stating that Nigerians deserve an account of how funds earmarked for school security have been utilized. The Safe Schools Initiative was established in 2014 by the Federal Government in collaboration with private sector stakeholders and international partners to strengthen school security, protect students and teachers, and ensure uninterrupted access to education, particularly in conflict-prone areas.

Despite significant financial commitments to the initiative over the years, schoolchildren remain vulnerable to attacks and kidnappings, according to WELA. The group noted that recent incidents involving the abduction of schoolchildren have brought national attention to the vulnerability of schools and the frightening reality that many Nigerian parents still send their children to school uncertain whether they will return home safely.

WELA called on the Federal Government and agencies responsible for the Safe Schools Initiative to provide a comprehensive public account of the programme from inception to date, including the total amount committed to the initiative since 2014, how much has been disbursed, the number of schools that have benefited from security interventions, measurable reductions in attacks on schools, and the agencies responsible for implementation and oversight. WELA also urged the Federal Government to publish a detailed status report on the Safe Schools Initiative, including financial records, implementation outcomes, independent evaluations, and plans for strengthening school security nationwide.

Meanwhile, a safety and education expert has called for the deployment of solar-powered panic alarm systems in schools across Nigeria, as part of broader reforms to address rising cases of school abductions and insecurity





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Safe Schools Initiative Women Empowerment And Legal Aid (WELA) Funds Audit School Security School Abductions Solar-Powered Panic Alarm Systems Renewed Hope Global Town Hall Virtual Conferen Nigeria's Security Challenges Public Officials Accountability School Security Nationwide

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