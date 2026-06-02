Woman Sentenced to Eight Years for Illegal Pharmacy Operations in Calabar

A Federal High Court in Calabar has sentenced Ezea Kamchukwube to eight years in prison for operating two pharmacies without registration and allowing unqualified persons to dispense drugs, violating the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria Act. The court found her guilty after she reopened sealed premises following an enforcement inspection.

The Federal High Court in Calabar has sentenced Ezea Kamchukwube, a female businesswoman, to eight years' imprisonment for the illegal operation of two pharmacies in Calabar, Cross River State.

The convict was arraigned on charges related to operating pharmacies without registration and permitting unqualified individuals to dispense drugs, in violation of the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (Establishment) Act, 2022. The case, filed under Charge No: FHC/CA/76C/2025 between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the defendant, concluded with Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu delivering the judgment on Monday in Calabar.

Justice Ojukwu found the defendant guilty on counts concerning the illegal operation of '24 Hours Pharmaceuticals' along Marian Road and another pharmacy opposite Kokoz Cosmetics Shop, Abang Asang Street, Etta-Agbor Road, Calabar. The court stated, 'That you, Ezea Isidora Kamchukwube, female, adult, businesswoman, did practise in the capacity of a registered pharmacist, vendor and pharmaceutical representative while not being registered, contrary to Section 32(2) of the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (Establishment) Act 2022.

' The judge noted that officials from the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria had sealed the two shops after a routine inspection and enforcement exercise, but Ezea Isidora Kamchukwube later unsealed the pharmacies and resumed operations. The court held that these actions violated Sections 32(2), 54(1), 54(2), and 53(d) of the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (Establishment) Act, 2022, and sentenced the convict to eight years' imprisonment.

Deputy Director of the Federal Ministry of Justice, Abuja, Aliyu Okayode, who represented the Federal Republic of Nigeria, said the judgment is a measure to clamp down on individuals operating pharmaceutical premises without registration with the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria as required by law.

'The charges of practising pharmacy without proper registration and a licence under the law were brought against her. That is why we are here. That is the charge before the court. We were able to establish before the court that she was indeed unregistered.

And the court sentenced her for not complying,' he added. Meanwhile, counsel to the defendant, Ekpe Esor, refused to comment on the issue and declined to grant interviews to journalists who were present in court. This case underscores the importance of regulatory compliance in the pharmaceutical sector to ensure public safety and uphold legal standards. The court's decision sends a strong message about the seriousness of operating such critical businesses without proper authorization.

The actions of the defendant, including forcibly reopening sealed premises, demonstrate a disregard for the law and potential risks to community health. Legal experts may view this sentencing as a precedent in enforcing pharmaceutical regulations. The involvement of the Federal Ministry of Justice highlights the government's commitment to cracking down on illegal practices. The refusal of the defense counsel to comment suggests a strategic decision amidst the unfavorable ruling.

Overall, the judgment reinforces the authority of the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria and the judiciary's role in safeguarding public welfare through strict enforcement of health-related statutes





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