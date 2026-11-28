FCT Police rescued a woman identified as Jumoke after she was found gasping for air in a Jikwoyi hotel room following a suspected suicide attempt on November 26, 2026. She was rushed to hospital where medical staff confirmed she ingested Sniper insecticide and began treatment.

Police operatives in the Federal Capital Territory have rescued a woman identified only as Jumoke after she was found gasping for air in a hotel room in Jikwoyi, Abuja, following a suspected suicide attempt.

The FCT Police Command said the incident occurred on November 26, 2026. The woman reportedly checked into the hotel at about 12:30 pm. The Jikwoyi Police Division received a report about the incident at about 2 pm, according to the command. The woman was discovered by a visitor who had gone to see her.

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Woman Rushed To Hospital After Suicide Attempt

The visitor found her struggling to breathe and raised the alarm, prompting the intervention of police from the Jikwoyi Division. A police team swiftly arrived at the hotel and rushed the woman to a nearby hospital for emergency medical attention. Medical personnel confirmed that she had ingested the poisonous substance and immediately commenced treatment.

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In a statement issued on Saturday, the command's Police Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, said preliminary investigations revealed that the woman had ingested a substance suspected to be Sniper insecticide. An empty bottle of the substance was recovered from her room, she added. The incident comes as President Bola Tinubu seeks to change Nigeria's legal response to attempted suicide through the proposed National Mental Health (Amendment) Bill 2026.

In the letter conveying the proposal to the Senate, the President said the bill sought to decriminalise attempted suicide and provide support to any person who attempts to commit suicide in Nigeria. The proposed amendment is still subject to legislative consideration. Under the existing law, attempted suicide remains an offence in the FCT. The police commissioner, Ahmed Muhammed Sanusi, reiterated the current legal position, saying attempted suicide remains an offence under Nigerian law.

Police Urge Public To Report Mental Health Emergencies

The police stated that upon completion of necessary medical and psychological assessments and investigations, the woman would be charged to court for attempted murder if found culpable. Sanusi urged residents to pay attention to friends, relatives and loved ones experiencing emotional or psychological distress, and to encourage them to seek professional help. He also urged members of the public to promptly report emergencies requiring urgent intervention.

The Command advised residents to remain security conscious and report emergencies to the nearest police station or through its emergency lines: 08032003913 and 08028940883. The incident has again drawn attention to the importance of recognising emotional and psychological distress among individuals and ensuring that those going through difficult moments receive timely support. Stakeholders have also continued to seek domestication of the Mental Health Act as part of broader efforts to improve mental health care and support across the country.