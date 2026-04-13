Woman Accuses Soldiers of Protecting Herdsmen, Abandoning Village During Plateau State Attack

In a heart-wrenching account, a woman from Mbwelle village in Plateau State accuses soldiers of failing to protect her community from a deadly attack by suspected Fulani militia. She alleges that the soldiers prioritized guarding herdsmen's cattle instead of coming to the aid of the villagers during a two-hour assault that resulted in the loss of eight family members.

A harrowing account has emerged from Mbwelle village in the Kwatas district of Bokkos Local Government Area, Plateau State , where a woman, still reeling from the loss of eight family members in the April 9th attack, has leveled serious accusations against the soldiers tasked with ensuring their safety.

The woman, whose grief is palpable in a video circulated on social media by conflict journalist Kim Masara Usman, alleges that the soldiers, supposedly deployed under the Operation Ensuring Peace (OPEP) task force, failed to intervene during the two-hour-long assault by suspected Fulani militia. Instead, according to her testimony, they prioritized the protection of the very people she claims were responsible for the massacre. The community, already traumatized by the violence, experienced further anguish upon discovering the soldiers' apparent complicity. This revelation has exacerbated the sense of betrayal and abandonment felt by the survivors. The incident has raised critical questions about the role and conduct of security forces in the region and the implications for community trust and protection. The woman's impassioned plea for justice and accountability underscores the urgent need for a thorough investigation into the events and the actions of those entrusted with safeguarding the lives of the villagers. The scale of the tragedy and the allegations against the security forces have cast a dark shadow over the ongoing efforts to maintain peace and stability in the troubled region. The account details the horrific events of that night, painting a grim picture of the vulnerability of the villagers and the apparent indifference of those meant to protect them. The woman's account is a stark reminder of the human cost of the ongoing conflicts and the crucial need for effective and impartial security measures to prevent further loss of life and suffering. The woman's testimony describes the agonizing experience of the attack. She recounts the frantic calls for help made to the soldiers stationed nearby, less than three kilometers away. Despite the villagers' desperate pleas for assistance, the soldiers reportedly refused to intervene. As the Fulani attackers unleashed their violence, shouting 'Allah Akbar' and firing upon the residents for over two hours, the soldiers remained conspicuously absent. The attackers invaded homes, killing eight of her family members, including her brother's pregnant wife, her father, brothers, and young nephews. The woman's anguish is evident as she questions the brutality of the attackers and the apparent indifference of the soldiers. The attackers retreated to Korong, a village from which they had previously displaced the inhabitants. Adding to the community's outrage, the woman reports that a gun truck belonging to Sector 5 of the OPEP task force was stationed in front of Korong, seemingly providing security for the Fulani people while leaving the remaining villagers vulnerable. This apparent collusion between the soldiers and the attackers has led the community to question the impartiality of the security forces and their commitment to protecting all residents of the area. The woman's testimony highlights the urgent need for investigations and accountability. The implications of these allegations extend beyond the immediate tragedy, as they call into question the overall effectiveness of the Operation Ensuring Peace task force and the trust placed in them. The perceived failure of the soldiers to protect the villagers has eroded the already fragile relationship between the community and the security forces. The incident fuels the existing tensions and animosity, further exacerbating the security situation in the area. The incident also brings to light the potential bias and corruption within the security apparatus, which has far-reaching consequences for the maintenance of peace and the protection of civilians. The woman's account, therefore, serves as a call for accountability and justice, as well as a need to ensure that the security forces are unbiased and capable of protecting all citizens. A full and transparent investigation into the actions of the soldiers is essential to restore public trust, bring perpetrators to justice, and prevent future tragedies. The government, along with international bodies, must work together to find solutions and foster an atmosphere of peace and security in the region. The incident demands immediate and decisive action to address the grievances of the affected communities and to address the underlying causes of the violence





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Plateau State Fulani Militia Attack Soldiers Mbwelle Village Operation Ensuring Peace Conflict Security Violence Nigeria

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