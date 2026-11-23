Motunrayo Alaka urges President Bola Tinubu to release detained journalist Ojukwu, citing rising threats to press freedom and democracy in Nigeria ahead of 2027 elections.

Motunrayo Alaka, the Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism, has issued an urgent appeal for the immediate release of journalist Ojukwu following his continued detention and prosecution. Speaking during an interview with The Guardian in Lagos, Alaka described the ongoing incarceration of investigative reporters as a dangerous aberration that undermines the fundamental principles of democratic governance. She emphasized that the current climate poses a severe risk to both the safety of media professionals and the integrity of the nation's political future as Nigeria approaches the 2027 general elections.

Detention of Journalist Ojukwu Sparkes Outcry

The immediate trigger for this public condemnation is the arrest and remand of an investigative reporter working with the Foundation for whom Alaka leads. Alaka argued that it is unacceptable for journalists to be removed from their homes and taken into custody simply for performing their professional duties. She stated clearly that journalism is not a criminal activity, and any nation that allows such actions fails to uphold the core values of democracy. The case of Ojukwu has become a focal point for this broader concern, highlighting the vulnerabilities faced by those who seek to inform the public.

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Rising Threats to Press Freedom in Nigeria

Alaka pointed to a disturbing trend of self-censorship among media workers, noting that it is increasingly unsafe to practice journalism in Nigeria. She explained that based on a single report, a reporter can be picked up and remanded in prison, creating a chilling effect on the entire industry. The Wole Soyinka Centre has conducted four reports concerning the status of the civic space in Nigeria, all of which indicate that the environment is becoming progressively hostile. These findings suggest that the threat is not isolated to individual cases but represents a systemic issue affecting the ability of citizens to access information.

Stakeholder Positions and Democratic Values

Addressing President Bola Tinubu directly, Alaka invoked the President's previous assurances of upholding democratic values to demand action. She described the current situation as an existential threat not only to journalists but to democracy itself. Alaka observed that governments serious about democracy must lead in ensuring freedom of expression and the safety of journalists. She argued that without a secure environment where journalism can thrive, the democratic process is compromised. The appeal is rooted in the expectation that the federal government would align its actions with its stated commitments to press liberty.

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Impact on 2027 Elections and Civic Space

As Nigeria builds up to the 2027 general elections, the safety of journalists has become a critical issue for the integrity of the electoral process. Alaka warned that a lack of press freedom can distort the flow of information to voters and hinder accountability. The Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism continues to monitor the civic space, noting that threats to media workers are also threats to citizens. The organization calls for a government-led environment where investigative reporting is protected, ensuring that the public remains informed ahead of major political milestones.

Call for Government Leadership on Press Safety

In her concluding remarks, Alaka reiterated the need for an environment where journalism thrives without fear of retribution. She emphasized that governments must take the lead in establishing safety protocols for media professionals. Alaka noted that globally, nations committed to democracy prioritize the safety of their journalists and the freedom of the press. The appeal to President Bola Tinubu is part of this broader international standard, urging Nigerian authorities to ensure that investigative reporters like Ojukwu are not persecuted for their work. The immediate release of Ojukwu is seen as a necessary step toward restoring trust in the nation's democratic institutions.