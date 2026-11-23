Former NBA President Wole Olanipekun reflects on landmark constitutional cases, judicial independence, and his five-decade legal career in Nigeria.

Former President of the Nigerian Bar Association and former Chairman of the Body of Benchers, Wole Olanipekun, has articulated the profound impact of his legal career on Nigeria's constitutional framework. Following the public presentation of his six-volume compendium titled " Wole Olanipekun Through the Cases," Olanipekun shared insights into the defining moments that shaped the nation's democratic institutions.

Constitutional Watershed in Inakoju v. Adeleke

The landmark case of Inakoju v. Adeleke (2007) 4 NWLR (Pt. 1025) 423 stands as a pivotal intervention in Nigerian constitutional history. This legal battle arose when a faction of legislators attempted to remove a governor through proceedings convened outside the constitutional precincts of the House of Assembly. At the time, Section 188(10) of the Constitution was interpreted by many to oust the jurisdiction of courts in impeachment matters.

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Olanipekun led a distinguished team of advocates including the late Rotimi Akeredolu, Kola Awodein, Chief Adeniyi Akintola, Prof Taiwo Osipitan, Femi Falana, and Dele Adesina. The team argued that Section 188(10) could not be isolated from the procedural safeguards in Sections 188(1) through (9). The Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court affirmed this interpretation, establishing that constitutional power must be exercised constitutionally.

Restoration of Electoral Mandates

Several electoral disputes further solidified the judiciary's role as the guardian of democratic legitimacy. In the case of Agagu v. Mimiko (2009) 7 NWLR (Pt. 1140) 342, Olanipekun's legal efforts helped restore the lawful mandate of Dr Olusegun Mimiko after protracted proceedings at the Election Tribunal and Court of Appeal. This case reinforced that electoral victory belongs to the candidate truly chosen by the electorate.

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Similarly, in Osunbor v. Oshiomhole (2007) 18 NWLR (Pt. 1065) 32, Olanipekun led the legal team at the Court of Appeal to judicially vindicate the mandate of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole. These decisions demonstrated that democratic mandates cannot be permanently suppressed by administrative declarations, emphasizing the rule of law over political convenience.

Strategic Litigation in Fayemi v. Oni

In the case of Fayemi v. Oni (2009) 7 NWLR (Pt. 1140) 223, Olanipekun played a crucial behind-the-scenes role in preparing processes for Dr Kayode Fayemi at both the Tribunal and Court of Appeal levels. Although he did not appear physically in court, his strategic planning and constitutional analysis were instrumental in assembling the legal team that prosecuted the matter successfully.

These litigations collectively shaped modern Nigerian election jurisprudence by asserting that electoral disputes must be resolved based on lawful votes. Olanipekun noted that isolating a single case from his five decades of practice is difficult, as constitutional development is a cumulative consequence of many interventions strengthening institutions.

Legacy and Future of Legal Practice

Olanipekun reflected on the state of the legal profession, emphasizing the responsibility of lawyers to society and the importance of judicial independence. He highlighted the need for mentorship in guiding the next generation of legal practitioners. His reflections offer a comprehensive view of nearly fifty years in active legal practice.

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The discussion also touched upon the unprecedented constitutional situations faced by the nation, including the dispute between the President and Vice-President in 2007. Olanipekun's work continues to serve as a reference point for constitutional interpretation and the protection of democratic ideals in Nigeria.